[March 06, 2018] New Paws-abilities -- Bentley's PetStuff E-Commerce Website Opens New Opportunities

LONG GROVE, Ill., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The most respected name in pet products is proud to launch its new e-commerce website. Eliciting the same trust, ease, and comfort and with the same echelon of customer service as its brick-and-mortar stores, Bentley's PetStuff's e-commerce site (https://petstuff.com) invites customers to choose the highest quality food and care products for their pets. Online ordering is easy and fast, and delivery is free on orders of $49 or more. Plus, an ever-evolving collection of relevant vlogs and articles makes it easy and fun for pet parents to educate themselves about their furry friends. "We pride ourselves on outstanding customer experience in our stores," says Lisa Senafe, Bentley's PetStuff founder. "It was essential that our new website reflects that same in-store experience. The site is friendly, informative, and easy to use. Most important, visitors know they are in a safe zone. They cannot make a bad choice. Every single product – from kibble to chew toys to litter – is carefully vette to make sure it's of the highest quality." In addition to a wide, yet carefully-curated array of offerings, the site features valuable information and tips. Viewers will see videos led by Lisa Senafe and other experts in the industry learning about the basics of cat and dog allergies, the benefits of a grain-free diet, the newly introduced Mixology are just a few current features. The site also features auto ship which allows you to receive delivery every 1-16 weeks depending on your preference.

A fundamental Bentley's promise is that each item is 100% guaranteed. Products included on the website contain the same in store promise which is to carry foods without corn, wheat or soy and everything sold is made in the United States. Bentley's remains loyal only to quality, never to particular brands. "Some of our competitors claim they feature purity of products, but they may carry a few iffy brands. Others may include an irreputable manufacturer's natural brand off-shoot—an attempt to regain credibility and win back customers," explains Giovanni Senafe, Bentley's Vice President. "You'll never see those on Bentley's shelves or website." The first Bentley's Pet Stuff opened in 2008, and now the family owned and operated company has nearly 100 retail locations in 13 states. www.petstuff.com Contact:

Christine Lock Bachman

312-399-5822

cb@christinebachman.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-paws-abilities----bentleys-petstuff-e-commerce-website-opens-new-opportunities-300609216.html SOURCE Bentley's PetStuff

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]