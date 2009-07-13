[March 06, 2018] New SERMO Feature: Dashboard Analytics Provides an Early Visual Read on SERMO Market Research Survey Studies

SERMO, the leading global healthcare polling company and social network for physicians, announced a new feature for their survey research offering called Dashboard Analytics. With Dashboard Analytics, clients see the results of their surveys in real-time in an easy-to-understand visual dashboard. Early visibility into poll insights lets clients analyze results and potential conclusions before receiving the final data. "We're so pleased to give clients easier access to their survey results with Dashboard Analytics," said SERMO CEO Peter Kirk. "We were the first healthcare data collection company to provide a truly global panel, and the first to support global micro-surveys when clients need answers fast. We remain committed to improving healthcare data collection, and will be releasing more new products and features in months to come." SERMO conducts 700,000 surveys per year with physicians and heathcare professionals around the globe. SERMO specializes in and excels at delivering the highest quality data, more quickly - no matter the topic, sample size, or demographic composition. Clients can choose from a broad selection of methodologies, specialties, and geographies, and can select to add a wide range of additional services including survey programming, translations, coding and tabulations. Now with Dashboard Analytics, clients can also: Check the status of findings and tabulate results throughout projects around the clock;

View response data as distributions, run comparisons, contrasts and crosstabs;

Organize data hierarchically into conceptual groups and view individual responses with the associated data; and

Toggle views between percentages and counts, formatted and raw values. About SERMO

SERMO is the leading global social network for physicians where 800,000 fully verified and licensed physicians from more than 150 countries talk real-world medicine and review what peers think of different treatment options - including ratings and comments on prescription drugs, collectively solve cases, respond to healthcare polls, and earn honorarium from surveys. SERMO is also the world's largest healthcare professional (HCP) polling company. The SERMO research network is comprised of 1.8 million HCPs and includes 40 percent of the U.S. physician population. Most of the 700,000 surveys SERMO conducts annually are among specialist physicians, and over 70 percent of physician members are specialists. Learn more at http://www.SERMO.com.

