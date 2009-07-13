|
|[March 06, 2018]
New SERMO Feature: Dashboard Analytics Provides an Early Visual Read on SERMO Market Research Survey Studies
the leading global healthcare polling company and social network for
physicians, announced a new feature for their survey research offering
called Dashboard Analytics. With Dashboard Analytics, clients see the
results of their surveys in real-time in an easy-to-understand visual
dashboard. Early visibility into poll insights lets clients analyze
results and potential conclusions before receiving the final data.
"We're so pleased to give clients easier access to their survey results
with Dashboard Analytics," said SERMO CEO Peter Kirk. "We were the first
healthcare data collection company to provide a truly global panel, and
the first to support global micro-surveys when clients need answers
fast. We remain committed to improving healthcare data collection, and
will be releasing more new products and features in months to come."
SERMO conducts 700,000 surveys per year with physicians and heathcare
professionals around the globe. SERMO specializes in and excels at
delivering the highest quality data, more quickly - no matter the topic,
sample size, or demographic composition. Clients can choose from a broad
selection of methodologies, specialties, and geographies, and can select
to add a wide range of additional services including survey programming,
translations, coding and tabulations. Now with Dashboard Analytics,
clients can also:
Check the status of findings and tabulate results throughout projects
around the clock;
View response data as distributions, run comparisons, contrasts and
crosstabs;
Organize data hierarchically into conceptual groups and view
individual responses with the associated data; and
Toggle views between percentages and counts, formatted and raw values.
About SERMO
SERMO is the leading global social network for
physicians where 800,000 fully verified and licensed physicians from
more than 150 countries talk real-world medicine and review what peers
think of different treatment options - including ratings and comments on
prescription drugs, collectively solve cases, respond to healthcare
polls, and earn honorarium from surveys.
SERMO is also the world's largest healthcare professional (HCP) polling
company. The SERMO research network is comprised of 1.8 million HCPs and
includes 40 percent of the U.S. physician population. Most of the
700,000 surveys SERMO conducts annually are among specialist physicians,
and over 70 percent of physician members are specialists. Learn more at http://www.SERMO.com.
