[March 06, 2018] New Security Media Site, Decipher, Launches with Mission to Separate Facts from Fear

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Television, print and online media are filled with ads warning consumers of the dangers of the “dark web,” images of ominous lines of code and quick click overviews of attacks that provide more questions than answers. While these type of headlines may drive sales and views, they do little to help individuals and organizations become better informed and protected.





Decipher is an independent media platform that cuts through the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) prevalent in cybersecurity, and takes a practical approach to covering its most important topics. Decipher stories analyze the news, explore the impact of the latest risks with an emphasis on what readers can do immediately to protect themselves, and provide educational material for readers intent on understanding how security affects our world. Decipher Editor-in-Chief, Dennis Fisher, is an award-winning cybersecurity journalist, author and co-founder of media site, Threatpost. Covering information seurity since 2000, Fisher also previously wrote for both TechTarget and eWEEK. Decipher Senior Managing Editor, Fahmida Y. Rashid, brings more than a decade of experience reporting on information security for various publications, including CSO, InfoWorld, PC Magazine and others. “Decipher amplifies the voices of those who look at security through the prism of how it affects victims, and seeks out trusted voices that focus on security impact over hype,” said Fisher. “It isn’t about the coolest exploit, scariest vulnerability or largest breach. Instead, Decipher provides context, information and analysis; it does not point fingers or lay blame. We are here to inform, entertain and educate, not to speculate.” The site deconstructs security through various forms, including analysis of technical research, in-depth profiles on industry voices and multimedia storytelling. As part of Decipher's editorial mission, the site will include explainers and tutorials designed to help readers who are new to the security field.

“Decipher will be a trusted source for anyone looking for practical insight on how the latest issues affect their own security, and provide the necessary context for making educated decisions,” said Rashid. “There will be room for everyone, whether you are new to security or a seasoned industry veteran.” Decipher’s first editorial features an oral history of famous hacker collective L0pht, containing video interviews detailing the founding of the group. Subsequent pieces provide a behind-the-scenes look at a day-in-the-life of some of the world’s most important CISOs and in-depth look at the various services that map every single device on the Internet, among other critical topics. Decipher is the brainchild of Duo Security co-founders Dug Song and Jon Oberheide, who launched the site to take a positive approach to security news and highlight progress in the industry. Decipher is backed by Duo, yet the site maintains complete editorial independence over what stories to pursue and how to cover them. Song and Oberheide detail the genesis of Decipher’s founding here: https://duo.com/blog/decipher-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-infosec-reporting. To dive deeper into Decipher’s editorial philosophy and upcoming coverage with the site’s editors, please visit https://decipher.sc/a-word-from-the-decipher-editors. For more information, and to check out Decipher’s inaugural content, please visit decipher.sc. Decipher is not affiliated with gaming company Decipher, Inc. About Decipher Decipher is an independent media platform that cuts through the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) prevalent in cybersecurity, and takes a practical approach to covering its most important topics. Decipher stories analyze the news, explore the impact of the latest risks with an emphasis on what readers can do immediately to protect themselves, and provide educational material for readers intent on understanding how security affects our world. Please visit decipher.sc, or follow us on Twitter: @DecipherSec. Media Contact: Meredith Corley & Jordan Fylonenko Duo Security Press@duo.com

