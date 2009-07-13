|
|[March 06, 2018]
|
New Release of CA Workload Automation AE Broadens Business Automation Capabilities
CA (News - Alert) Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) a leader in business automation software
today announced a new release of CA
Workload Automation AE (AutoSys®), the de facto standard
workload engine for complex workloads. The new release includes major
new features designed for ease-of-use and enhanced performance, together
with direct integration with the CA
Automic One Automation platform.
CA Workload Automation AE is a scalable, open automation solution that
empowers IT developers with a rich, advanced and easy environment to
work in - without extra coding. The new release makes the solution
easier to own and manage to help users provide that critical
applications and businesses processes run smoothly and continuously.
New features announced today include:
-
Integration with CA Automic One Automation platform, to extend
beyond just CA Workload Automation AE with release automation and
service orchestration across the full Dev/Ops environments seamlessly
by using a single toolset.
-
Cloud enabled automation: provides out-of-the-box
support for AWS and Azure Database Services, to enable an easier and
more reliable connection to remote database services. Users can pay on
consumption, and benefit from cost savings on infrastructure and
licenses.
-
Centralized Agent Management: offers a comprehensive view
across the agent landscape for improved audit reporting, diagnosis and
resolution. Benefits include powerful search capabilities, access to
log and report files for easier debugging, and access to parameters
for synchronous start and stop capabilities -- all from a single
interface, thereby eliminating the need to log into remote servers
giving better control execution to the user.
-
Enhanced load balancing: reduces overhead and gives
customers improved scalability and performance without added
complexity for more consistent and reliable service delivery.
-
Enhanced email notification: using custom templates,
operators or administrators are proactively alerted to resolve
problems with exception reporting, differentiated by job statuses. Log
files can be included in emails to enable immediate access to optimize
exception processing to save time, effort and reduce the cost of
managing errors.
"CA Workload Automation remains a key pillar in our overall automation
strategy to support the Modern Software Factory," said Todd DeLaughter,
general manager, CA Automation. "This new release is designed to support
customers in automating their top businesses imperatives to achieve
digital transformation. Te new integration with CA Automic One
Automation platform provides our customers with the seamless ability to
automate beyond core mission-critical workloads into new Cloud, Big Data
and DevOps initiatives with Release Automation and Service Orchestration
capabilities."
Aligned with bringing the Modern Software Factory to life for
accelerated business transformation, CA Technologies (News - Alert) brings together the
full line of automation products from across the company to empower
modern application delivery.
The new CA Workload Automation AE is available for download. For more
information visit: https://support.ca.com/us/download-center.html.
Supporting quotes
"We are thrilled to see CA Technologies bringing together these two
phenomenal technologies; CA Automic One Automation Platform is a key
enabling and integrating technology which will empower CA Workload
Automation AE users to move to true, future-proof Intelligent
Automation. What excites us is the ability to combine best-of-breed
features from both technology sets to assist our CA Workload Automation
AE customers in driving towards a fully automated innovative
enterprise." - John Masters, chief marketing officer, Extra Technology
"Millions of people rely on our public service every day. Any
interruption of service not only affects us as a utility provider, but
also more importantly affects the people living in the communities we
serve. We rely on CA Workload Automation AE to ensure our service is not
only up and running optimally, but also to make certain our internal
software releases as it should. Specifically, this latest version of CA
Workload Automation AE empowers our team to eliminate administration
tasks by offering streamlined directory management, pre-defined email
notifications and enhanced load balancing, and more." - Clark Ammons,
Consultant for a large US energy company
"'Automate Everything' is a new mantra many CIOs are adopting as they
realize that to stay competitive, their teams must automate (i.e.,
eliminate scripting) traditionally manual infrastructure, operations,
and development processes to drive scale, speed, quality, and improved
security. Automation frees up staff time to focus on strategic, critical
tasks." - Stephen Elliot Analyst, IDC (News - Alert).
Tweet this: New @CAinc
@CAAutomation
Workload Automation AE Release Empowers Enterprises to Easily Automate
Top Business Imperatives http://bit.ly/2HOFZHX
Resources
To learn more about CA Workload Automation AE, visit: https://www.ca.com/us/products/ca-workload-automation-ae.html.
Follow CA Automation
Automation
Blog
Latest
News
Join
the Twitter Conversation
Join
us on LinkedIn
About CA Technologies
CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) creates software that fuels transformation
for companies and enables them to seize the opportunities of the
application economy. Software is at the heart of every business in every
industry. From planning, to development, to management and security, CA
is working with companies worldwide to change the way we live, transact,
and communicate - across mobile, private and public cloud, distributed
and mainframe environments. Learn more at www.ca.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005188/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]