[March 06, 2018] New Release of CA Workload Automation AE Broadens Business Automation Capabilities

CA (News - Alert) Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) a leader in business automation software today announced a new release of CA Workload Automation AE (AutoSys®), the de facto standard workload engine for complex workloads. The new release includes major new features designed for ease-of-use and enhanced performance, together with direct integration with the CA Automic One Automation platform. CA Workload Automation AE is a scalable, open automation solution that empowers IT developers with a rich, advanced and easy environment to work in - without extra coding. The new release makes the solution easier to own and manage to help users provide that critical applications and businesses processes run smoothly and continuously. New features announced today include: Integration with CA Automic One Automation platform , to extend beyond just CA Workload Automation AE with release automation and service orchestration across the full Dev/Ops environments seamlessly by using a single toolset.

, to extend beyond just CA Workload Automation AE with release automation and service orchestration across the full Dev/Ops environments seamlessly by using a single toolset. Cloud enabled automation : provides out-of-the-box support for AWS and Azure Database Services, to enable an easier and more reliable connection to remote database services. Users can pay on consumption, and benefit from cost savings on infrastructure and licenses.

: provides out-of-the-box support for AWS and Azure Database Services, to enable an easier and more reliable connection to remote database services. Users can pay on consumption, and benefit from cost savings on infrastructure and licenses. Centralized Agent Management : offers a comprehensive view across the agent landscape for improved audit reporting, diagnosis and resolution. Benefits include powerful search capabilities, access to log and report files for easier debugging, and access to parameters for synchronous start and stop capabilities -- all from a single interface, thereby eliminating the need to log into remote servers giving better control execution to the user.

: offers a comprehensive view across the agent landscape for improved audit reporting, diagnosis and resolution. Benefits include powerful search capabilities, access to log and report files for easier debugging, and access to parameters for synchronous start and stop capabilities -- all from a single interface, thereby eliminating the need to log into remote servers giving better control execution to the user. Enhanced load balancing : reduces overhead and gives customers improved scalability and performance without added complexity for more consistent and reliable service delivery.

reduces overhead and gives customers improved scalability and performance without added complexity for more consistent and reliable service delivery. Enhanced email notification: using custom templates, operators or administrators are proactively alerted to resolve problems with exception reporting, differentiated by job statuses. Log files can be included in emails to enable immediate access to optimize exception processing to save time, effort and reduce the cost of managing errors. "CA Workload Automation remains a key pillar in our overall automation strategy to support the Modern Software Factory," said Todd DeLaughter, general manager, CA Automation. "This new release is designed to support customers in automating their top businesses imperatives to achieve digital transformation. Te new integration with CA Automic One Automation platform provides our customers with the seamless ability to automate beyond core mission-critical workloads into new Cloud, Big Data and DevOps initiatives with Release Automation and Service Orchestration capabilities." Aligned with bringing the Modern Software Factory to life for accelerated business transformation, CA Technologies (News - Alert) brings together the full line of automation products from across the company to empower modern application delivery. The new CA Workload Automation AE is available for download. For more information visit: https://support.ca.com/us/download-center.html.

Supporting quotes "We are thrilled to see CA Technologies bringing together these two phenomenal technologies; CA Automic One Automation Platform is a key enabling and integrating technology which will empower CA Workload Automation AE users to move to true, future-proof Intelligent Automation. What excites us is the ability to combine best-of-breed features from both technology sets to assist our CA Workload Automation AE customers in driving towards a fully automated innovative enterprise." - John Masters, chief marketing officer, Extra Technology "Millions of people rely on our public service every day. Any interruption of service not only affects us as a utility provider, but also more importantly affects the people living in the communities we serve. We rely on CA Workload Automation AE to ensure our service is not only up and running optimally, but also to make certain our internal software releases as it should. Specifically, this latest version of CA Workload Automation AE empowers our team to eliminate administration tasks by offering streamlined directory management, pre-defined email notifications and enhanced load balancing, and more." - Clark Ammons, Consultant for a large US energy company "'Automate Everything' is a new mantra many CIOs are adopting as they realize that to stay competitive, their teams must automate (i.e., eliminate scripting) traditionally manual infrastructure, operations, and development processes to drive scale, speed, quality, and improved security. Automation frees up staff time to focus on strategic, critical tasks." - Stephen Elliot Analyst, IDC (News - Alert) . Tweet this: New @CAinc @CAAutomation Workload Automation AE Release Empowers Enterprises to Easily Automate Top Business Imperatives http://bit.ly/2HOFZHX Resources To learn more about CA Workload Automation AE, visit: https://www.ca.com/us/products/ca-workload-automation-ae.html. Follow CA Automation Automation Blog

About CA Technologies CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) creates software that fuels transformation for companies and enables them to seize the opportunities of the application economy. Software is at the heart of every business in every industry. From planning, to development, to management and security, CA is working with companies worldwide to change the way we live, transact, and communicate - across mobile, private and public cloud, distributed and mainframe environments. Learn more at www.ca.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005188/en/

