|[March 06, 2018]
New Report from DirectPath and Gartner Reveals Only 30 Percent of All Employer-Sponsored Health Plans are HDHPs
In stark contrast to the predicted adoption of high deductible health
plans (HDHPs) by 2018, HDHPs today represent only 30 percent of the
medical plans offered by employers, according to DirectPath
and CEB's, now Gartner's,
2018
Medical Trends and Observations Report, unveiled today. With HDHPs
proving not to be the "silver bullet" solution employers once hoped for,
organizations are now recognizing that other solutions will be needed to
rein in increasing health care costs.
Over the past few years, many employers have offered HDHPs to control
health care costs. By shifting costs to employees, employers hoped their
health care expenditures would be reduced. This strategy has proven
largely ineffective, however, since most employees lack basic
understanding of how health plans work, how to choose the most
appropriate plan and how to use health coverage effectively. Employees'
health care illiteracy - coupled with their concerns about privacy -
have led to lower utilization of employer-sponsored benefits like HDHPs
and wellness programs. As a result, employers have not only experienced
poor return on investment (ROI) on their health care investments, but
they've also been left with employees who are frustrated with their
health care options - a frustration intensified by growing expectations
that benefits packages should be customized and care should be easily
accessible and affordable.
This year's data points to a recognition of this changing landscape,
with HDHPs becoming just one of many choices offered by most employers -
as opposed to the de facto solution for containing health care spend.
Other key findings from the 2018 Medical Trends and Observations Report
- which is based on an analysis of more than 900 employee benefit health
plans - include:
-
Voluntary benefits remain popular, but offerings shift:
Supplemental life insurance, legal services, critical illness
insurance and identity theft protection are among the top voluntary
benefits offered in 2018. While voluntary benefits remain a popular
element of employers' benefits strategies, the types of voluntary
benefits offered has changed since last year. Two of the most popular
voluntary benefits of 2017, supplemental life and accidental death and
dismemberment insurance, decreased in prevalence by 38 percent and 32
percent, respectively - perhaps signaling that more employers
are offering these as part of their ERISA plans.
-
Costs for specialty drugs remain stable (for now): Despite
media hype around mounting costs for "orphan" medications, the median
copay for speialty drugs increased by a mere three percent from last
year. However, with specialty drug costs expected to rise by nearly 18
percent in 2018 - and with specialty
drugs projected to represent half of all drug sales by 2020 -
employers will need to find ways to manage cost increases and
utilization.
-
Telemedicine is breaking out: 55 percent of employers are
offering telemedicine as part of at least one of their health care
offerings (up from slightly over a third of employers in 2017), and
many organizations are covering them in full - at either 100 percent
or for a $0 copay. The rise of telemedicine is likely driven by
increasing employee interest in the program and state law changes that
have eliminated known barriers to adoption. To encourage utilization
of telehealth providers, the median copay for these visits has
declined somewhat and now equals that of a traditional office visit
(roughly $20).
-
Wellness incentives are waning: While more than half of
employers offered wellness incentives in 2017, less than one-third are
offering them today. This decline may be attributed to employer
concerns about the future legality of these plans, as well as
continued questions regarding the value of wellness incentives when it
comes to controlling costs and improving health.
Brian Kropp, HR Practice Leader at Gartner (News - Alert), noted: "2019 will prove to
be very interesting with the elimination of the individual mandate. We
could see employers drop coverage, which could result in lost
productivity should their employees become ill or injured. Or we could
see employers pass increased premiums onto employees, which might cause
employees to drop coverage and force organizations to absorb the
increases and take a hit to their bottom lines. To get ahead of these
challenges, employers are going to need to get creative in the ways they
control costs."
Kim Buckey, VP of client services at DirectPath, added: "There's never
going to be just one perfect solution when it comes to health care
benefit offerings. Employers today need to combine creative plan design,
robust employee education programs, and the ability to customize a
benefits package to meet individual needs to manage plan costs - for
both individuals and businesses. The good news is that there are
resources available, like enrollment support, patient advocacy and
transparency services, to help employers improve their employees' health
care literacy and steer them toward options that meet their health care
needs at the right price. In 2018, we expect more and more employers to
take advantage of these services to ultimately drive down costs while
improving employees' benefits satisfaction."
To download the full 2018 Medical Trends and Observations report, please
visit this
page. DirectPath will present the report findings in a webinar
today, March 6 at 11 a.m. EST. To register for the webinar, "Pulse (News - Alert) on
Medical Plan Trends and Observations 2018," please visit this site.
Research Methodology
The report is based on an analysis of
more than 900 employer health plans drawn from The Lab®, the industry's
only medical health plan benchmarking database, powered by DirectPath
and Gartner research. The Lab supplies real-time access to in-depth plan
and pricing information, helping benefits teams compare their plans with
other organizations by industry, geography and company size. DirectPath
offers companies the ability to benchmark their plans against industry
comparisons in its Lab.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), is the world's
leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We
equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to
achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful
organizations of tomorrow.
Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and
data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the
issues that matter most. We're trusted as an objective resource and
critical partner by more than 12,000 organizations in more than 100
countries-across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise
size.
To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of
business, visit www.gartner.com.
About DirectPath:
DirectPath is an industry leader in
strategic employee engagement, health care compliance and transparency
for Fortune 1000 employers. Its customers experience significant ROI on
their benefits investments through increased employee participation,
management of the evolving regulatory environment and reduced cost
through efficient benefits plan management technology. For more
information, visit the DirectPath website
and follow the company on Twitter.
