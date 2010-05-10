[March 06, 2018] New Compact 3G-SDI H.264 HD Video Encoder is Now Available from Z3 Technology

LINCOLN, Neb., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Z3 Technology, LLC, a leading provider of video encoding systems, announced today the release of a new compact H.264 video encoder. The DME-05 is a new broadcast-quality system created to handle video encode and decode in resolutions of up to 1080p60 from either HDMI or 3G-SDI video sources. Designed with the end-user in mind, Z3 has packed this small encoder with important features. Social streaming is enabled through either YouTube or Facebook Live. To tackle lossy transmissions, the DME-05 features Pro-MPEG forward error correction as well as enabled with Zixi Feeder™. Users are also able to integrate closed captioning in video streaming and broadcasting applications. "We really wanted to focus on providing features we now our customers will enjoy. The DME-05 offers the functionality of a broadcast quality encoder in a compact design. Having the flexibility to encode or decode video in 3G-SDI and HDMI means our customers can get maximum usage out of a single purchase," Aaron Caldwell, CEO, Z3 Technology said. The DME-05 supports H.264 encode and decode in resolutions up to 1080p60 and is easily controlled via the HTTP-based GUI. In addition to HDMI and 3G-SDI inputs and outputs, interfaces on the system also include GigE, USB 2.0 and RS-232. The DME-05 is readily available for purchase, visit our website for additional information. For additional support, or to learn about Z3's additional video encoder offerings email sales@z3technology.com or visit our website.

About Z3 Technology

Z3 Technology is an industry-leading, USA-based manufacturer of video encoding, OEM video modules and IP camera systems. The ZEUS product line features broadcast quality H.265/ H.264 video with products supporting resolutions up to 4K. Z3 can be contacted worldwide through our global distribution network or at our corporate office as follows: Z3 Technology, LLC

100 N. 8th Street, Suite 250, Lincoln, NE 68508 USA

Phone: +1.402.323.0702

Website: Z3technology.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-compact-3g-sdi-h264-hd-video-encoder-is-now-available-from-z3-technology-300608602.html SOURCE Z3 Technology

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]