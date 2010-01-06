[March 06, 2018] New CTO and CCO Join Travelaer Executive Team

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelaer, a company that builds products for the travel industry that are designed to improve the Customer experience, today announced two new additions to its executive team, Chief Technical Officer Aditye Kumar and Chief Commercial Officer Brent Arslaner. Prior to joining Travelaer, Kumar served as the Strategy and Innovation Director at Voyages-sncf.com Technologies, and Arslaner served as the Vice President of Global Sales at Switchfly. "Coming off yet another record year in terms of sales, we felt the need to strengthen our team in order to take the next step," said Travelaer CEO and co-founder Mike Slone. "Having Aditye and Brent join Travelaer represents two big wins for us going forward. They both have the talent and the experience to help us not only fulfill our promises to Customers, but also help Travelaer to continue in presenting the travel industry with unique and effective digital solutions." In his role as CTO with Travelaer, Kumar will leverage his experience to bring structure, processes, and state of the art technology to the company's products. He will also help improve the company's time-to-market while at the same time delivering products that offer better user experiences and business value to Travelaer Customers. His experience with Voyages-sncf.com will also play a big role in terms of managing Travelaer's explosive growth. His strengths also include an ability to quickly scale teams usin his extensive network of developers and tech experts. "I love the combination of technology, innovation and travel and that cross-section is where Travelaer offers huge value," said Kumar. "Travelaer has a great team and a solid foundation. I'm thrilled to join as the company grows and help bring its product line to the next level" Arslaner brings to Travelaer a 20-year track record of launching and rapidly scaling venture-backed technology start-ups, including similar positions at Switchfly, Unisfair, Jamcracker, Kana and Broadbase. With Travelaer, Arslaner is tasked with overseeing the company's global commercial strategy, driving business growth and increasing market share.

"Brent is adept at creating strategic plans with a hands-on execution approach," said Slone. "He is the perfect fit for Travelaer right now as we continue to experience rapid growth and yet need someone like him to take this growth to the next level, where we start increasing market share." Since launching in 2014, Travelaer has doubled its year-over-year revenue, is planning to add more than 20 development resources in 2018, and is actively hiring for a number of other positions. For more information about Travelaer's employment opportunities, click here. About Travelaer

Travelaer builds products for the travel industry designed to improve the customer experience, implementing a 'Customer First' approach to designing and building B2B2C software. Founded in 2013, Travelaer's Customers include Icelandair, Finnair, Europcar, Sata/Azores Airlines, Air Iceland, El Al Israeli Airlines and Aeroport Nice Cote D/Azur. Current Travelaer products include Travel Paas, an airline online booking and trip management platform, and Comversational, an enterprise-level automated messaging platform (chat bots) that enables travel companies to automate commerce and customer service via Facebook Messenger and other conversational channels. For more information on Travelaer visit www.Travelaer.com Contact:

