New Way That Makes Adult Entertainment SAFER

[March 06, 2018]

MIAMI, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The new innovative digital phenomenon is here and is geared towards adult entertainment. Like Uber and AirBnb, Dark Sea is a platform where people can do direct peer to peer business. On Dark Sea you can reach adult entertainers and order service such as companionship, massages, exotic dancing, or fetish performances. The purchase is made through the platform where the site securely mediates the transaction, the customer and the adult entertainer meet, and the funds are given to the adult entertainer at the "Check in," a process that is verified by the customer. The darksea.co creator, Velson Riviere, believes this will revolutionize the industry. "Many people are looking for legit adult entertainment and were going through Backpage and Craigslist and ended up being scammed or robbed because they met up with a person who they didn't expect with a handful of cash or credit cards because they were lied to or tricked; however, this process eliminates would be robbers and scammers because the money is held through the site before meeting," says Riviere. The site also makes things saer and convenient for the adult entertainers as well. "Being that the money is handed upfront through the site it kinda vets the customers for me so I know the person is not a poser or someone who is trying to waste my time. The customer simply checks in through the site and once I see that I know the money is coming to me immediately. I don't have a bank account right now, so I have my profile set to send my money through Western Union," says Jennifer Davis, 25-year-old, adult entertainer, who has her services listed on the site. She continues "This site provides people in the adult industry to be their own boss, make good money and manage themselves. This way they do not have to depend on anyone else who may pimp them or make them to do anything illegal." The site makes it easy for adult entertainers to list their services, so they may start making money fast and it is even easier to sign up to become a customer so you may order services as well. The darksea.co creator said the platform wants to respect their users' privacy, therefore the customer sign up process is simple. The darksea.co platform is serving many states across the United States of America and plans to expand on more soon in corresponding to the requests. If you are an adult entertainer, who wants to list your services and your area is not listed then contact support@darksea.co. Media contact:

Velson Riviere

