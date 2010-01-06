|
|[March 06, 2018]
New Partnership Ensures AMRA's Body Composition Analysis Will Be Easily Accessible via Siemens Healthineers Digital Ecosystem
AMRA, the international leader in body composition analysis, and Siemens (News - Alert)
Healthineers have announced a new agreement that will see AMRA's
cloud-based, body composition analysis integrated into Siemens
Healthineers Digital Ecosystem. Designed to deliver pioneering
innovation whilst helping healthcare professionals deliver economic
efficiencies, the partnership will be showcased at the annual Healthcare
Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference and
exhibition.
Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide to increase
value by empowering them on their journey towards digitalizing
healthcare. Its Digital Ecosystem provides an open and secured
environment which effectively integrates knowledge from a global and
diverse network of healthcare stakeholders. To date almost 2,000
institutions from roughly 50 countries are already part of this Digital
Ecosystem, continuously deriving insights based on innovative
applications and services. The integration of AMRA's body composition
analysis will offer users an additional layer of analytics.
AMRA is the first in the world to transform images from a 6-minute whole
body MRI scan into 3D-volumetric fat and muscle measurements, enabling
outstanding accuracy and precision when assessing volume and
distribution of fat and muscles, as well as metabolic status. This
standardized, automated method offers a precise, cost-effective way to
understand our bodies far beyond what is commonly used today. AMRA's
mission is to establish a new global standard in body composition
analysis and confront global health challenges by enhancing the evidence
base needed to predict and prevent disease.
"We are very excited to welcome AMRA to our Digital Ecosystem. The
spectrum of members' data, capabilities, digital offerings and access
points to the Digital Ecosystem keeps grwing and allows healthcare
providers worldwide to harness the power of healthcare going digital. We
will generate unprecedented insights through our own offerings as well
as through innovative digital health partners like AMRA. The goal is to
help customers deliver value based care with better outcomes at lower
costs", said Alexander Lippert, Head of Digital Ecosystem at Siemens
Healthineers.
Tommy Johansson, Chief Executive Officer of AMRA, commented, "We are
excited that AMRA's body composition analysis will be easily accessible
through the Digital Ecosystem and to users of Siemens Healthineers MRI
scanners. Through this partnership, we will be working closely with a
driven and innovative team, which is digitalizing healthcare and making
deeper insights available to healthcare providers globally."
Renowned for its showcasing of cutting-edge products and solutions, the
HIMSS conference (5-9th March 2018) is the industry's largest
educational program and exhibition, facilitating a network of over
45,000 professionals to congregate and collaborate in order to tackle
the world's biggest health and technology challenges.
Notes to editor:
About Siemens Healthineers Digital
Ecosystem: The Digital Ecosystem from Siemens Healthineers provides
an open and secured environment for digitalizing healthcare. It
effectively integrates and interconnects data and knowledge from a
global and diverse network of healthcare stakeholders. Digital offerings
developed by members of the Siemens Healthineers Digital Ecosystem will
help to increase decision making capabilities based on data-driven
insights. A dedicated store for digital offerings from Siemens
Healthineers and as well its partners will allow users to quickly assess
the different offerings and the use cases they serve. It supports
healthcare institutions to efficiently purchase and deploy digital
health offerings within their setting. For more information, visit www.siemens.com/healthineers-digital-ecosystem
About AMRA: AMRA is the first in the world to transform images
from a rapid, 6-minute whole body MRI scan into precise, 3D-volumetric
fat and muscle measurements. AMRA's cloud-based analysis service offers
precise, automated insights that have far-reaching implications for the
pharmaceutical industry, academic R&D and, soon, clinical practice.
Headquartered in Sweden, AMRA was founded in 2010 as a spin-off of the
Center for Medical Image Science and Visualization (CMIV), the
Department of Biomedical Engineering (IMT) and the Department of
Medicine and Health (IMH) at Linköping University, Sweden. For more
information, visit www.amramedical.com
