|
|[March 05, 2018]
|
New Industry Alliance NICE Launched for Next Generation Smart Camera Ecosystem
Leading consumer electronics manufacturers and brands Foxconn, Nikon,
Scenera, Sony Semiconductor Solutions and Wistron today announced their
collaboration formally launching a new ecosystem that will help bring
the next generation of smart cameras to market. The five companies come
together in alliance with their respective distinguished industry
expertise and market leadership to establish a new standard
specification for emerging smart camera products and applications. In
today's consumer world, the demand for network cameras, Internet of
Things (IoT) and personal and home assistance cameras continues to
increase. While massive amounts of data are recorded with these types of
smart cameras, their systems require more infrastructures to process
images for online access of artificial intelligence-based video analytic
services.
The increase of camera capabilities including higher resolution image
capture and real-time notifications poses a significant need for
additional bandwidth and storage. In addition, seamless interoperability
using these cameras with the new infrastructure at reasonable cost is
anticipated by consumers. Proposing a positive solution to the table,
NICE defines well-structured layers and links for image capture
processing, allowing users to access clips of key highlights from
multiple cameras.
The NICE Alliance will publish a specification for cameras that can
capture scene-based images or video streams containing an abundance of
specific information, such as image frames, audio, and metadata.
Subsequently, the data captured can be properly scene marked, indexed,
made thumbnail-searchable, and securely stored in the cloud, ready for
instantaneous analytic solutions.
The NICE Specification defines a new standard way for camera devices to
communicate with each other and establish an effective solution,
enabling a new class of utility services for consumers and creating new
opportunities and business models for emerging applications.
NICE is designed for forward compatibility-for both hardware and
software-providing the future smart camera market with vast flexibility
and adaptability that is valuable for camera manufacturers, cloud
service providers, and third-party app developers, allowing all parties
to fully integrate vertically and interoperate horizontally.
Enabling enhanced development for mass-compatible devices to services
and third-party, NICE aims to revitalize the market of the smart camera
by lowering the entry barriers for camera manufacturers as well as
service and third-party app developers.
"Scenera is privileged to lead the NICE alliance and partner with these
industry power players who recognize our innovations in smart camera
design," said David Lee (News - Alert), CEO of Scenera, Inc., a Silicon Valley startup
company. "The diverse and unique expertise that all of the founding
companies bring to the table are integral in the success of the NICE
alliance as it leads the next generation of the smart camera business."
"Nikon contributes not only to imaging products such as digital cameras,
but also to the improvement of photographic culture all over the world
by providing of online services for sharing images shot," said Takami
Tsuchida, Sector Manager of MarketingSector, Imaging Business Unit. "We
believe there is great potential to create a new business model with a
robust cloud-based network solution based on NICE, specifically for a
society that is advancing to become smarter in the future."
"We are excited to join the NICE Alliance as a promoter and work with
this group of leaders in the ecosystem," said HY Chou, GM of Foxconn
Group. "NICE creates a new, innovative model for camera manufacturing
and control. One of the key features in the NICE specification is the
creation of new abstraction layers, enabling a new way to control image
capture. This technology allows mass-produced sensor modules to be used
in a variety of application devices."
"We believe NICE will provide the end-to-end open platform that enables
innovative intelligent services by harmonizing multiple smart cameras
and cloud resources," said Satoshi Yoshihara, Senior General Manager,
Sensing Solutions Business Division of Sony Semiconductor Solutions. "We
envision that everyone can enjoy smarter features more quickly and
easily leveraging cutting-edge camera and sensing technologies."
"With the NICE cloud application program interface (API), we will be
able to reduce the complexity of collected data and increase the
addressable market for the connected camera ecosystem, such as the smart
phone industry. Consumers will benefit from cloud-ready artificial
intelligence analytics on their cameras guaranteeing advanced security
and data privacy," said Donald Hwang, CTO of Wistron.
Representatives from all five founding promoters are now working closely
to develop an infrastructure and establish the guidelines for the NICE
Specifications. With operations in the U.S. and Japan, the NICE Alliance
will be open for all companies and interest groups in the ecosystem who
would like to participate in contributing and adopting the
specifications. The Alliance will soon unveil the development of the
NICE Specifications and additional details on how to become a member.
ABOUT FOXCONN (News - Alert)
Guided by a belief that the electronics products would be an integral
part of everyday life in every office and in every home, Terry Gou
founded Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd, the anchor company of
Hon Hai / Foxconn Technology Group (News - Alert) in 1974 with US$7,500, a devotion in
integrating expertise for mechanical and electrical parts and an
uncommon concept to provide the lowest "total cost" solution to increase
the affordability of electronics products for all mankind. Today, Hon
Hai / Foxconn Technology Group is the most dependable partner for
joint-design, joint-development, manufacturing, assembly and after-sales
services to global Computer, Communication and Consumer-electronics
("3C") leaders. Aided by its legendary green manufacturing execution,
uncompromising customer devotion and its award-winning proprietary
business model, eCMMS, Hon Hai has been the most trusted name in
contract manufacturing services (including CEM, EMS, ODM and CMMS) in
the world.
ABOUT NIKON
Nikon has been a pioneer in optical technology markets worldwide since
its inception in 1917. Today, we offer a wide range of products
utilizing advanced technologies, from consumer products such as digital
cameras, camera-related products and binoculars to industrial precision
equipment including FPD and Semiconductor Lithography Systems,
microscopes and measuring instruments. In the future, we will take
advantage of Nikon's core competencies for launching new products and
also proposing solutions. In addition, we focus on the development of
the healthcare business field.
ABOUT SCENERA
Scenera is forging a new standard for the surveillance and IP camera
market with imaging solution providers. The visionary founders see the
paradigm shift from color-rich images to rich scene information that
enables new and powerful capabilities. Standard compliant smart cameras
generate abundant image information for surveillance applications such
as object recognition and detection, location tracking, etc. Scenera's
goal is to align key industry players with the same vision to create an
interoperable ecosystem that will bring a new generation of the smart
camera. For more information, please visit www.scenera.net.
ABOUT SONY SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS
Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation is the global leader in image
sensors. We strive to provide advanced imaging technologies that bring
greater convenience and joy to people's lives. In addition, we also work
to develop and bring to market new kinds of sensing technologies with
the aim of offering various solutions that will take the visual and
recognition capabilities of both human and machines to greater heights.
For more information, please visit: www.sony-semicon.co.jp/index_en.html
ABOUT WISTRON
Wistron Corporation is a Fortune Global 500 company and a Technology
Service Provider supplying ICT (information and communication
technology) products, services and systems to our global customers. We
are devoted to increasing the value of our services through developing
innovative solutions in the areas of green recycling, cloud and display
vertical integration. For more information, please visit: www.wistron.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005964/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]