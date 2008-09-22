|
|[March 05, 2018]
|
New High Efficiency Controller Solutions for LED Lighting Applications from ON Semiconductor
ON (News - Alert) Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has
announced two new QR
PSR PWM controllers for LED
lighting with Power Factor Control (PFC) function. The dimmable
NCL30386 and the non-dimmable NCL30388 provide market-leading options
for designers of LED
lighting units such as luminaires used in office and industrial
building applications.
Both devices are high power factor (PF), single stage, constant current
(CC) and constant voltage (CV) primary side regulated (PSR) pulse width
modulation (PWM) controllers for Flyback, Buck-Boost or Sepic power
topologies. They operate in Quasi-Resonant (QR) mode to achieve
efficiency levels that exceed those stipulated in power standards such
as the EU's Ecodesign as well as ENERGY STAR (News - Alert)® and the NEMA SSL
regulations.
The integrated digital power factor correction (PFC) algorithm ensures a
market-leading PF of greater than 0.95 and total harmonic distortion
(THD) of less than 10% across a universal input voltage range.
Integrated high voltage startup current source ensures fast startup, low
standby power and wide range operation at the output. Current and
voltage are regulated via a digital PSR CC/CV loop control, typically
achieving in the region of ±2%, to give highly uniform lighting
brightness under all conditions.
The devices are simple to use and operate from a wide VC
range of 9.2-26 VDC, with valley lock-out and frequency
foldback ensuring high efficiency across the entire voltage
range. Design is further simplified by the inclusion of safety features
such as brown-out and overvoltage protection plus the ability to detect
short circuits in the output, winding and diode.
Neither the NCL30386 nor the NCL30388 require many external components
to complete the design, reducing time-to-market, BoM cost and the space
required to realize a complete lighting solution.
Additionally, the NCL30386 offers excellent dimming features, including
the option for either linear or quadratic dimming curves. The wide
analog dimming range is controlled by two dedicated analog / PWM control
pins that allow for precise dimming with a 0.5% minimum dimming ratio -
and no audible noise present.
Commenting on the new releases, Ryan Zahn, Director of Marketing and
Applications for the AC-DC Business Group at ON Semiconductor said: "Due
to its low power credentials, LED lighting is an important sector and
efficient operation is critical to manage costs in the face of rising
energy prices and heightened environmental considerations. Our new
solutions not only deliver market-leading efficiency but also offer
designers a high degree of flexibility and the ability to meet and
exceed the requirements of prevailing efficiency standards. The
designer's task is simplified by the wide range operation, low standby
power and fast startup. Additionally, the NCL30386 offers very precisely
controlled dimming across a wide range, making it an ideal solution for
smart lighting installations."
The NCL30386 and the NCL30388 will be in full production in Q1, 2018.
A demonstration of the NCL30386 and the NCL30388 will be available at ON
Semiconductor's booth (#601) at APEC
2018, March 4 - 8 in San Antonio, Texas.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON)
is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce
global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of
semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of
energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing,
connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products
help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive,
communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and
defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive,
reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust
compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing
facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout
North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more
information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered
trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand
and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks
or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company
references its website in this news release, information on the website
is not to be incorporated herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305006046/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]