[March 05, 2018] New Ametherm Inrush Current Limiting NTC Thermistors Withstand up to 1200 J of Input Energy and 80 A Currents

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ametherm today announced a new series of inrush current limiting NTC thermistors designed to withstand high input energy of 1200 J and steady-state currents from 50.0 A to 80.0 A at 680 V. Offered in DIN-rail-mountable packages, MM35-DIN series devices are optimized for power distribution in high-power industrial and green energy applications including variable-frequency motor drives, transformers, wind turbines, large inverters, and single- and three-phase motors. The MM35 series is among the products being featured this week in the Ametherm booth (#640) at APEC 2018, taking place through March 8 in San Antonio, Texas.

The MM35-DIN series consists of four thermistors featuring resistance at 25 °C from 0.2 O to 1.5 O, maximum power of 38.4 W, and thermal time constants of less than 300 s. The devices feature diameters of 68.0 mm with thickness of 8.5 mm and 9.5 mm. The space- and cost-saving thermistors provide simple one-component alternatives to using power resistors with relays or MOSFETs, greatly simplifying designs. For easy installation, the devices are designed for use with a DIN block. This allows for mounting within a power control box using only a screwdriver. ink to product explainer video:

https://www.ametherm.com/inrush-current/mm35-din-series-high-power-inrush-current-applications/ MM35-DIN series thermistors are available direct or through Digi-Key and Mouser. Samples and production quantities are available now, with factory lead times of six weeks.

For more information or to request a sample, visit www.ametherm.com. Or call 800-808-2434 (toll free in the United States) or 775-884-2434 from outside the U.S. and Canada. About Ametherm

Ametherm, headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, was founded in 1994 and specializes in thermistors for temperature sensing and inrush current limiting in industrial, automotive, AMS (avionics, military and space) and many other markets. Ametherm’s devices are some of the highest rated in the industry and are available in customized versions to meet the needs of specific applications. For more information, visit www.ametherm.com or call 800-808-2434. Link to detailed information:

