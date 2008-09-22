|
|[March 05, 2018]
|
New York Life Unveils New Advertising Campaign, "Start a Plan that Flexes with Yours"
New York Life announced today a new national advertising campaign,
"Start a Plan that Flexes with Yours," to showcase that the solutions
New York Life provides flex with consumers' ever-changing needs. The new
advertising is an extension of the brand campaign, "Be Good at Life,"
which is aimed at inspiring and enabling people to live better lives by
assisting and encouraging them to take control of their finances.
"Start a Plan that Flexes with Yours" is grounded in consumer research
conducted by New York Life. The research found that although consumers
know they need life insurance, they are unsure how to learn more about
it. As a result, they delay taking necessary action until a future life
event, which could include having children, another child, or buying a
house. The new advertisements highlight that New York Life and its
agents can meet their financial needs now and as they change.
"Life can happen in many unexpected and different ways. It is important
to know that New York Life evolves with you as your plans change in ways
you may have - or may not have - anticipated," said Kari Axberg, vice
president, New York Life. "The campaign shows how flexible our product
solutions and services can be by framing up various personal 'plans'
that adjust to each individual's needs. For each phase of life, New York
Life is there to help you start a plan that will flex with yours."
"In addition, we are pleased to showcase the importance of guidance
provided by New York Life's 12,000 agents, demonstrating their ability
to help consumers navigate life's twists and turns," added Axberg.
For example, one of the new television commercials starts with, "You
just don't have a baby," and then talks through various personalized
situations including: it could be your first baby; sometimes, a couple
more than you thought; or your first baby in your second marriage. The
spot acknowledges that life can happen a million different ways, so when
it comes to one's financial needs, people need a New York Life agent to
"Start a Plan that Flexes with Yours."
The campaign debuts naionally today, March 5th, with a set
of :30- and :15-second television commercials, digital media, and
content on Facebook (News - Alert), Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest. Launching at the
same time as the television ads is an online engagement tool. It allows
website visitors to create their own personalized plan and it offers
educational material to get started. Please view link here, www.newyorklife.com/your-plan.
The new television commercials can be viewed here:
About New York Life
New York Life Insurance Company, a Fortune 100 company founded in
1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States*
and one of the largest life insurers in the world. New York Life has the
highest possible financial strength ratings currently awarded to any
life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies: A.M.
Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard &
Poor's (AA+).** Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family
of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and
long-term care insurance. New York Life Investments*** provides
institutional asset management. Other New York Life affiliates provide
an array of securities products and services, as well as retail mutual
funds. Please visit New York Life's website at www.newyorklife.com
for more information.
*Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within
Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine,
6/12/17. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.
**Individual
independent rating agency commentary as of 8/1/17.
***New
York Life Investments is a service mark used by New York Life Investment
Management Holdings LLC and its subsidiary, New York Life Investment
Management LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005711/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]