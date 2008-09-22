[March 05, 2018] New York Life Unveils New Advertising Campaign, "Start a Plan that Flexes with Yours"

New York Life announced today a new national advertising campaign, "Start a Plan that Flexes with Yours," to showcase that the solutions New York Life provides flex with consumers' ever-changing needs. The new advertising is an extension of the brand campaign, "Be Good at Life," which is aimed at inspiring and enabling people to live better lives by assisting and encouraging them to take control of their finances. "Start a Plan that Flexes with Yours" is grounded in consumer research conducted by New York Life. The research found that although consumers know they need life insurance, they are unsure how to learn more about it. As a result, they delay taking necessary action until a future life event, which could include having children, another child, or buying a house. The new advertisements highlight that New York Life and its agents can meet their financial needs now and as they change. "Life can happen in many unexpected and different ways. It is important to know that New York Life evolves with you as your plans change in ways you may have - or may not have - anticipated," said Kari Axberg, vice president, New York Life. "The campaign shows how flexible our product solutions and services can be by framing up various personal 'plans' that adjust to each individual's needs. For each phase of life, New York Life is there to help you start a plan that will flex with yours." "In addition, we are pleased to showcase the importance of guidance provided by New York Life's 12,000 agents, demonstrating their ability to help consumers navigate life's twists and turns," added Axberg. For example, one of the new television commercials starts with, "You just don't have a baby," and then talks through various personalized situations including: it could be your first baby; sometimes, a couple more than you thought; or your first baby in your second marriage. The spot acknowledges that life can happen a million different ways, so when it comes to one's financial needs, people need a New York Life agent to "Start a Plan that Flexes with Yours." The campaign debuts naionally today, March 5th, with a set of :30- and :15-second television commercials, digital media, and content on Facebook (News - Alert) , Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest. Launching at the same time as the television ads is an online engagement tool. It allows website visitors to create their own personalized plan and it offers educational material to get started. Please view link here, www.newyorklife.com/your-plan. The new television commercials can be viewed here: "Having a Baby" (:30 spot) -- https://youtu.be/21251EgxlPU

"Having a Baby" (:15 spot) -- https://youtu.be/nU8IA_hhRls

"Nana's Moving In" (:15 spot) -- https://youtu.be/B9TsQfZsa4Y About New York Life

