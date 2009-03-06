[March 05, 2018] New Blockchain Game Fishbank Celebrates Big Catch with Over 200,000 Users

NEW YORK, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The alpha version of the new crypto collectibles blockchain game Fishbank is steadily hooking new players in its fun filled cyber waters. Fishbank recently celebrated serving more than 200,000 users with 1200+ ETH (over one million USD) in total turnover on the Ethereum Rinkeby smart contracts. The game has garnered huge hype and its official stable launch is planned for March 18 on Ethereum Mainnet. The Fishbank beta version launch has raised the value of game asset tokens up 200%. ChatRobotic, the team behind Fishbank, is famous all over the world for its chat bot games on the messenger platforms including Telegram, Kik and Facebook Messenger, with more than 500,000 players and 2.5 million messages sent daily. Fishbank is a massively addictive multiplayer PvP (player-versus-player) battle game on blockchain with the sole aim to grow the biggest fish and dominate the "decentralized food chain." Catching a crypto fish in Fishbank is almost like fishing in real life — you never know what you'll get, and the chance to hook a legendary 'species' is one in 5000. Every game asset is an ERC-721 token stored in the Ethereum network that can be sold or transferred just like any other cryptocurrency. A partnership with OPSkins, the world's largest marketplace for safely and securely buying and selling digital items, was announced recently that allows the trade of crypto fish tokens to over 10 milion active users! One of Fishbank's early celebrity adopters is Stefano Oppo, an Olympic athlete and Italian national team rower, who is training a couple of the legendary crypto sharks to become champions. Fishbank is in constant development daily with new updates. The beta release features a list that includes an innovative fighting algorithm, faster cool down periods and a batch of newfangled crypto fish species to bait. Players are now allowed to use special modifiers for crypto fish tokens to temporarily boost their characteristics, thereby implementing a number of new play strategies and elevating the excitement factor. Modifiers can be found in game chests that are also traded on the market with ERC-721 tokens. Anyone can preorder certain fish species for the stable release of the game with 5% discounts in effect till March 10. After the game is officially launched, the only way to get a fish is to catch a random one (approximately 0.03 ETH / 26.00 USD for a try) or buy directly from other players on an integrated marketplace.

The most powerful creatures in the Fishbank game are the crypto whales that recently became available for preorder with prices starting from 15 ETH (13,098.11 USD). Only 100 whales will be pre-minted for the game, therefore the chance to catch one in the game after its launch is one in a million. This means that there will be approximately 30,000 ETH (26,107,799.64 USD) in tickets sold to give a birth for a new whale. ChatRobotic recognizes its mission as creating a solid motivation to educate a wide range of users on how to use cryptocurrency and digital wallets through fun and gamification. As cited in their mission statement, "games have always played an undoubtedly significant role in the early adoption of almost every complex technology." For more info, check out the following links: Website: https://fishbank.io Telegram Group: https://t.me/fishbank_en Telegram News: https://t.me/fishbank Twitter: https://twitter.com/chatrobotic Facebook: https://fb.me/fishbank.io jazzmyne Public Relations

