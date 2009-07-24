|
New Family of Signal Splitters are Software-Configured for Easy Setup and Precise Scaling of I/O Ranges
WIXOM, Mich., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acromag's new SP230 series of isolated signal splitters/duplicators are designed for easier installation and setup. Four models, covering a broad range of sensor signals, provide dual 4-20mA outputs proportional to a single current, voltage or temperature input. A USB connection to a Windows PC or Android device enables simple, precise configuration of I/O ranges and a variety of operational settings with free software. The two-wire instruments include plug-in terminal blocks to install quickly and can acquire power from either output loop. Sink or source output wiring connections are supported. A ruggedized design operates reliably from -40 to 80°C with high immunity to electrical noise and surge protection. UL/cUL Class 1 Division 2, ATEX Zone 2 and IECex hazardous location approvals are pending. Prices start at just $250.
"The combination of software-guided setup, two-wire loop-powered installation, and removable wiring terminal blocks, make SP230s the most convenient solution for signal splitting/duplicating applications. And with a variety of models to support a spectrum of input, output, and power requirements, you can confidently standardize on this series for future signal conditioning projects," stated Robert Greenfield, Acromag's Business Development Manager.
Many SP230 series features offer great value and utility. A common USB port enables software configuration without costly proprietary adapters. Software menus let you quickly set I/O ranges and select options DIP switches cannot support. Each output can use a different input scaling range.
Acromag, a multimillion dollar international corporation, has been developing and manufacturing measurement and control products for more than 60 years. They offer a complete line of industrial I/O products including process instruments, signal conditioning equipment, data acquisition boards, distributed I/O systems, and communication devices.
