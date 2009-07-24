[March 01, 2018] New Family of Signal Splitters are Software-Configured for Easy Setup and Precise Scaling of I/O Ranges

WIXOM, Mich., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acromag's new SP230 series of isolated signal splitters/duplicators are designed for easier installation and setup. Four models, covering a broad range of sensor signals, provide dual 4-20mA outputs proportional to a single current, voltage or temperature input. A USB connection to a Windows PC or Android device enables simple, precise configuration of I/O ranges and a variety of operational settings with free software. The two-wire instruments include plug-in terminal blocks to install quickly and can acquire power from either output loop. Sink or source output wiring connections are supported. A ruggedized design operates reliably from -40 to 80°C with high immunity to electrical noise and surge protection. UL/cUL Class 1 Division 2, ATEX Zone 2 and IECex hazardous location approvals are pending. Prices start at just $250. "The combination of software-guided setup, two-wire loop-powered installation, and removable wiring terminal blocks, make SP230s the most convenient solution for signal splitting/duplicating applications. And with a variety of models to support a spectrum of input, output, and power requirements, you can confidently standardize on this series for future signal conditioning projects," stated Robert Greenfield , Acromag's Business Development Manager. Many SP230 series features offer great value and utility. A common USB port enables software configuration without costly proprietary adapters. Software menus let you quickly set I/O ranges and select options DIP switches cannot support. Each output can use a different input scaling range.

Acromag, a multimillion dollar international corporation, has been developing and manufacturing measurement and control products for more than 60 years. They offer a complete line of industrial I/O products including process instruments, signal conditioning equipment, data acquisition boards, distributed I/O systems, and communication devices. For more information about Acromag products, call the Inside Sales Department at (248) 295-0880 or Marketing Communications at (248) 295-0866. You can also visit us online at www.acromag.com, e-mail sales@acromag.com, or write Acromag at 30765 S. Wixom Rd., Wixom, MI 48393-2417 USA. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-family-of-signal-splitters-are-software-configured-for-easy-setup-and-precise-scaling-of-io-ranges-300607010.html SOURCE Acromag

