|[March 01, 2018]
New White Paper From GSMA and Collinear Explores Backhaul Solutions for Gigabit Future
Collinear, developer of ultra-high capacity, over-the-air connectivity
solutions for transforming network communications, today announced the
availability of "Advanced Wireless Backhaul for the Data-Driven
Future," a new white paper produced in conjunction with GSMA (Global
System for Mobile Communications Association).
The white paper, released this week at Mobile World Congress (News - Alert) Barcelona
and available for download free at www.mobileworldlive/collinear,
explores existing wireless backhaul systems and the global network
operator race to address network capacity issues introduced by new
technologies such as 4G, 5G, and IoT.
The paper provides an in-depth dive into advanced hybrid wireless
backhaul solutions, including microwave/E-Band and FSO/E-Band
combinations, exploring the strengths of each and what's right for a
gigabit future.
"Increased connectivity across the globe and emerging technologies such
as 4G, 5G, and IoT, place an enormous strain on current wireles
backhaul networks," said Vic McClelland, Chief Solutions Architect at
Collinear. "Addressing this bottleneck with an ultra-high capacity and
reliable hybrid solution, will allow operators and enterprise businesses
the flexibility to upgrade their current infrastructure outside of a
fiber-only solution."
To download a complimentary copy of the white paper, visit www.mobileworldlive/collinear.
ABOUT COLLINEAR
Founded in 2014, Collinear is pioneering next generation, ultra-high
capacity, over-the-air connectivity solutions for global communication
networks. Collinear has been working with Lockheed Martin (News - Alert) Space under an
exclusive licensing and development agreement, entered in June 2014, to
commercialize a hybrid point-to-point over-the-air transmission product
developed by Lockheed Martin Space that incorporates innovative Free
Space Optical (FSO) and E-Band RF technology. Initial customer trials of
the company's first technology solution, Alex 1.0, commenced in the
fourth quarter of 2017. The company is based in Silicon Valley,
California (in Santa Clara), with an office in Singapore. For more
information, please visit collinear.com.
