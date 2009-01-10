[March 01, 2018] New Smart Products of FortuneShip Are Popular at MWC2018

As a professional global provider of smart terminal solutions, FortuneShip Group this year participated in MWC2018 with its latest R&D achievements, the AI series. Its exhibits include ironcloud smart sports watch, Atease Bluetooth headset, smart tracker, AI voice translator, dustproof, shockproof and waterproof cellphone, etc. The products highlight a healthy, convenient, high-tech, interconnected smart urban life, interpreting the idea of "Connecting to a Colorful Life". The AI voice translator can achieve real-time translation of spoken languages, with the text displaying on the screen synchronously. It supports multiple languages, which can be switched at any time. The Atease Bluetooth headset is a compact and convenient wireless headset. It supports voice interaction and translation, and can solve communication problems when traveling abroad. The ironcloud sports watch can maintain waterproof 120m underwater, and is very popular among outdoor enthusiasts. During the exhibition, the products are favored by brand customers and distributors from around the world. Many have come to discuss cooperation. Established in 006, FortuneShip Group is a professional global provider of smart terminal solutions and a national high-tech enterprise, with products including PCBA, smart phones, smart wearables, smart home and other AI terminal products. Its business covers more than 60 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia and Africa. It has 7 R&D bases, respectively in Zunyi, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Xiamen of China and the United States, focusing on 5 areas, namely, mobile communication, the Internet of Things, big data, AI and automation. At present, in Zunyi and Huizhou of China and New Delhi of India, it has large modern smart terminal manufacturing bases, and can quickly respond to the global customer's demand. FortuneShip is a young, energetic and fast-growing enterprise. In the era of intelligent interconnection, it pursues the value idea of "innovation, the pioneering spirit, excellence, sharing", keeps abreast of the times, listens carefully to customer demand, and keeps investing in R&D and innovation, so as to make contribution to the booming development of global IOT intellectual industry!

