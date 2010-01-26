[March 01, 2018] New Connected Power Sensor Delivers USB, LAN and PoE Connectivity Ideal for High Throughput Manufacturing Test Environments

Boonton, a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE:WTT), has begun shipping the new CPS2000 series of True Average Connected Power Sensors. With USB, LAN and PoE connectivity, a robust set of drivers, and best-in-class measurement speed, the CPS2000 series was designed to simplify integration and shorten test times in manufacturing and ATE environments. As RF and wireless technology becomes increasingly ubiquitous there is pressure to drive down the cost of test for next generation devices in areas such as 5G networks, driverless vehicles and electronic warfare. CPS2000 sensors address the challenges faced by manufacturing test engineers by providing lower cost of test, higher measurement throughput and greater up time, all packaged into a future proof instrument with a variety of connectivity capabilities. The CPS2000 shortens test times with unmatched throughput rates of >100 measurements per second. The wide frequency, 50 MHz to 8 GHz, and measurement, -40 dBm (News - Alert) to +20 dBm, ranges provide high performance at a great price and ensures the ability to test a wide variety of cutting edge devices. The intuitive user interface and powerful programming tools provide easy access to all measurements as well as special features, such as multi-channel measurements, channel-to-channel math and strip chart recording. These product specifications and features position the CPS2000 as an ideal tool for high-volume manufacturing test. With the CPS2000 Series, Boonton continues to build on its position as a leader in high performance RFand microwave test equipment for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, satellite and wireless communications, and EMI/ EMC (News - Alert) applications. Used across the semiconductor, military, aerospace, medical and communications industries for more than 70 years, Boonton products enable a wide range of RF power measurements and signal analysis for RF product design, production, maintenance and system integration. The Boonton product portfolio is designed and manufactured in the USA and includes peak and average RF power meters, Real-Time USB power sensors, USB/LAN power sensors, RF voltmeters, modulation analyzers, and audio analyzers. About Wireless Telecom Group Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics, CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE (News - Alert) PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.'s website address is www.wtcom.com.

