|
|[March 01, 2018]
|
New Connected Power Sensor Delivers USB, LAN and PoE Connectivity Ideal for High Throughput Manufacturing Test Environments
Boonton, a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE:WTT), has begun shipping
the new CPS2000 series of True Average Connected Power Sensors. With
USB, LAN and PoE connectivity, a robust set of drivers, and
best-in-class measurement speed, the CPS2000 series was designed to
simplify integration and shorten test times in manufacturing and ATE
environments. As RF and wireless technology becomes increasingly
ubiquitous there is pressure to drive down the cost of test for next
generation devices in areas such as 5G networks, driverless vehicles and
electronic warfare. CPS2000 sensors address the challenges faced by
manufacturing test engineers by providing lower cost of test, higher
measurement throughput and greater up time, all packaged into a future
proof instrument with a variety of connectivity capabilities.
The CPS2000 shortens test times with unmatched throughput rates of >100
measurements per second. The wide frequency, 50 MHz to 8 GHz, and
measurement, -40 dBm (News - Alert) to +20 dBm, ranges provide high performance at a
great price and ensures the ability to test a wide variety of cutting
edge devices. The intuitive user interface and powerful programming
tools provide easy access to all measurements as well as special
features, such as multi-channel measurements, channel-to-channel math
and strip chart recording. These product specifications and features
position the CPS2000 as an ideal tool for high-volume manufacturing test.
With the CPS2000 Series, Boonton continues to build on its position as a
leader in high performance RFand microwave test equipment for radar,
avionics, electronic warfare, satellite and wireless communications, and
EMI/EMC (News - Alert) applications. Used across the semiconductor, military,
aerospace, medical and communications industries for more than 70 years,
Boonton products enable a wide range of RF power measurements and signal
analysis for RF product design, production, maintenance and system
integration. The Boonton product portfolio is designed and manufactured
in the USA and includes peak and average RF power meters, Real-Time USB
power sensors, USB/LAN power sensors, RF voltmeters, modulation
analyzers, and audio analyzers.
About Wireless Telecom Group
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics,
CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and
manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems
and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite,
military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless
Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of
traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of
high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers,
signal processing modules, LTE (News - Alert) PHY and stack software, power splitters
and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and
programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the
development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the
globe.
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.'s website address is www.wtcom.com.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news
release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such
statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current
expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors
are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and
uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks
and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and
registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2016.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180301005742/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]