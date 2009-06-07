New NSTA Resource Shows How to Use Problem-Based Learning (PBL) with Physical Science Students in All Grades

A new NSTA Press guide helps teachers use real-world scenarios for open-ended inquiry so students of all ages can understand science concepts. Problem-Based Learning in the Physical Science Classroom, K-12 provides 14 developmentally appropriate lessons. They cover forces and motion, energy transformation, and electricity and magnetism.

Problem-Based Learning in the Physical Science Classroom, K-12 book cover (Photo: Business Wire)

This volume is the third in NSTA's Problem-Based Learning series, which also covers Earth and space science and life science. Like those guides, Problem-Based Learning in the Physical Science Classroom, K-12 shows why, how, and when to use scenarios in creative ways to represent real-world science. The scenarios prompt K-12 learners to work collaboratively, the way scientists do. They analyze problems, ask questions, pose hypotheses, find needed information, and then construct solutions.

In addition to complete lesson plans that support the Next Generation Science Standards, the book offers extensive instructions and authentic problems teachers can use as is or adapt. The authors facilitated the National Science Foundation-funded PBL Project for Teachers and tested the problems in their own science classrooms.

Browse sample pages of this title for free at the NSTA Science Store website.

The 350-page book is priced at $34.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $27.96. (Stock # PB408X3; ISBN #978-1-941316-21-4)

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college.

NSTA Press produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases.

