|
|[February 28, 2018]
|
New NSTA Resource Shows How to Use Problem-Based Learning (PBL) with Physical Science Students in All Grades
A new NSTA
Press guide helps teachers use real-world scenarios for open-ended
inquiry so students of all ages can understand science concepts. Problem-Based
Learning in the Physical Science Classroom, K-12 provides
14 developmentally appropriate lessons. They cover forces and
motion, energy transformation, and electricity and magnetism.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005001/en/
Problem-Based Learning in the Physical Science Classroom, K-12 book cover (Photo: Business Wire)
This volume is the third in NSTA's Problem-Based
Learning series, which also covers Earth
and space science and life
science. Like those guides, Problem-Based Learning in the
Physical Science Classroom, K-12 shows why, how, and when to use
scenarios in creative ways to represent real-world science. The
scenarios prompt K-12 learners to work collaboratively, the way
scientists do. They analyze problems, ask questions, pose hypotheses,
find needed information, and then construct solutions.
In addition to complete lesson plans that support the Next
Generation Science Standards, the book offers extensive
instructions and authentic problems teachers can use as is or adapt. The
authors facilitated the National Science Foundation-funded PBL Project
for Teachers and tested the problems in their own science classrooms.
Browse sample
pages of this title for free at the NSTA Science Store website.
For additional information or to purchase Problem-Based Learning in
the Physical Science Classroom, K-12 and other books from NSTA
Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call
800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 350-page book is
priced at $34.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $27.96. (Stock
# PB408X3; ISBN #978-1-941316-21-4)
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
NSTA
Press produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year.
Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of
science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific
content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook
for the latest information and new book releases.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005001/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]