New & Improved Food Delivery Service in Richmond; Chop Chop
[February 28, 2018]

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the plethora of options for food delivery in town, it's difficult to sift through the good, the bad, and the ugly. Chop Chop makes it easy by providing local service, a local team, and exceptional food right to your door.

Chop Chop was created by Richmonder Chris Chandler. Chris, having previous experience working with and against major players in the food delivery market, saw a need for better service for Richmond's foodies as well as better partnerships with our local restaurants. Chop Chop's team also includes Delivery Operations Manager Brandon Boucher and Marketing Manager Amber Phillips.

"All of us atChop Chop respect our role as liaison for the restaurants. We want to make our customers feel like they get the same quality service and fresh food as if they were dining at one of our partner restaurants. Thank you Richmond for the opportunity to serve you."

-President & CEO, Chris Chandler

Chop Chop food delivery can be accessed through our mobile app on Google Play and iOS/iPhone or by simply visiting our website. Chop Chop currently serves VCU, The Fan, The Museum District, Scott's Addition, Carytown, Willow Lawn, Libbie & Grove, Downtown, and Shockoe Bottom.  Chop Chop aspires to continue expanding there delivery area and restaurant selection.


 

