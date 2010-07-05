[February 28, 2018] New Developer Portal & Gateway API of Ambrosus Accelerate Supply Chain 2.0 Adoption

ZUG, Switzerland, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambrosus - the world's leading blockchain-IoT solution for quality assurance in food and pharmaceutical industries - has just unveiled its new Developer Portal and Gateway Application Programming Interface (API) to the public. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647551/Ambrosus_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647552/Ambrosus_Data_Model.jpg )

The launch of these web portals will enable Ambrosus' more digitally fluent community members with the tools and software development kits (SDKs) needed to innovate new applications and upgrades for AMB-NET: Ambrosus' proprietary sensor-to-blockchain network. "One of our key objectives is to create a vibrant community of developers for our ecosystem," said Ambrosus Chief Executive Officer Angel Versetti. "This is why our Developer Portal and APIs create so much value for our community. Later this Spring, we will release a JavaScript Library and SDKs for Android and iOS, which will promote the global adoption of Ambrosus and usher in a new era of Decentralised Autonomous Supply Chains," he added. With the release of its Developer Portal and Gateway API, blockchain-and-IoT coders wil be able to access Ambrosus' comprehensive JavaScript library and SDKs, compatible with both iOS and Android devices, to engineer the Decentralised Autonomous Supply Chains of the future. Ambrosus' Developer Portal also introduces the fundamental building blocks of the AMB-NET ecosystem: Assets (product identities); Events (product attributes and logistical activity); and Accounts. Over the next few weeks, Ambrosus will announce additional features and updates via social media and the official Ambrosus Github account. Additionally, Ambrosus' Gateway API empowers developers to engage with AMB-NET via APIs. In the current Alpha version, users can create accounts, where they can generate Assets and Events on AMB-NET. Both Assets and Events can have multiple properties and attributes.

This Gateway API unlocks the next generation of supply-chain optimization and transparency by integrating distributed-ledger data exchange into enterprise IoT infrastructures. Thus, Ambrosus enables sensors and other networked devices to securely and reliably communicate with manufacturers and their supply chain partners, using the blockchain's transparent and immutable architecture. Initially targeting supply-chain dysfunctions in food and pharmaceutical verticals, Ambrosus aims to optimize these ecosystems in the first phase of its ultimate quest to engineer the Supply Chain 2.0 era. These markets are ripe for disruption, as food contamination causes 600 million people, or 10 percent of the global population, to fall ill every year, according to the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, 10 percent of all prescription drugs are counterfeit, according to Interpol, costing drug manufacturers hundreds of billions in losses. But as Ambrosus' vision of Decentralised Autonomous Supply Chains (DASCs) comes to fruition, enterprises, consumers and society, as a collective, will all mutually benefit from the the convergence of blockchain with IoT technologies. To learn more about Ambrosus' exciting vision for the future, you can read their 2018 Product Roadmap here. About Ambrosus Nestled deep in the heart of Switzerland's famed Crypto Valley, Ambrosus is the world's premiere blockchain-powered IoT network for food and pharmaceutical enterprises. Through its AMB-NET portal, Ambrosus enables the secure, and frictionless dialogue between sensors, distributed ledgers and databases to optimize supply-chain visibility and quality assurance. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the Swiss canton of Zug.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]