ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV VoIP Solutions WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS VIRTUAL OFFICE AUDIO CONFERENCING
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Baird & Warner Website Redefines Real Estate User Experience
[February 27, 2018]

New Baird & Warner Website Redefines Real Estate User Experience


Baird & Warner, Chicagoland's largest locally owned independent residential real estate services company launched the new BairdWarner.com on Feb. 26.

Baird & Warner's new site is unique among other real estate websites in its design and navigation, as well as its search capabilities. Modern, sophisticated, and built mobile-first, its easier user experience is both responsive and beautiful to look at. It offers a more elegant home search, where users can filter for school districts and for drive time, a feature no other site offers.

"It's such a great example of what makes me proud to be a part of our company: our history of innovating and evolving," said executive vice president and COO Jennifer Alter Warden. "Projects like this put us ahead of the curve of what buyers an sellers are looking for, keeping us strong and relevant."

Searching specific communities now provides more relevant information that's easier to navigate, and agents who are local real estate experts are a click away, no matter where a visitor is on the site. And users can see exceptional luxury properties presented in a fresh new design.

The redesign comes right after Baird & Warner won Best Website from Chicago Agent magazine in 2017. That site was launched seven years ago and became the standard for real estate website formatting and functionality. It won Best Website six out of those seven years.


About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Chicagoland's largest locally owned independent residential real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm's fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry's most influential leaders. Baird & Warner was named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicagoland by the Chicago Tribune in 2017, and No. 1 in real estate for the sixth consecutive year. With more than 2,300 broker associates in 29 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation's top real estate firms. Learn more at www.BairdWarner.com.


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy