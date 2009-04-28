|
New Red Hat Management Innovations Designed to Accelerate Customers' Hybrid Cloud Automation Strategies
Red Hat (News - Alert), Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source
solutions, today announced new innovations in its management portfolio,
including the latest releases of Red Hat Satellite and Red Hat
CloudForms, designed to accelerate deployments of Red Hat-powered cloud
environments, and automate and greater simplify ongoing infrastructure
management.
IT infrastructure is increasingly complex with disparate systems across
physical hardware, virtualized environments, private cloud deployments,
and public cloud instances. The heterogeneous nature of modern
enterprise computing can often require a new type of management
solution, one that can improve scale, speed, and stability while still
providing a clear picture across disparate infrastructures.
The latest releases of Red Hat Satellite and Red Hat CloudForms help
address these needs with enhanced integrations with Red Hat Insights and
Red Hat Ansible Tower, for an automation-centric approach to IT
management. The integrations are aimed at enabling users to not only
identify critical risks, but also create enterprise change plans and
automatically generate Ansible playbooks to remediate those risks. These
integrations, along with additional product enhancements, are designed
to help improve agility and decrease complexity for hybrid cloud
customers.
Automation
is an important component of digital
transformation, helping to drive efficiency, deliver value faster,
and solve IT and business workflow challenges. By deepening the
integration of Ansible technology across its management portfolio, Red
Hat aims to better enable organizations to take a more agile and
consistent approach to managing Red Hat environments and hybrid
infrastructure. With automation as a foundational capability, Red Hat
Satellite 6.3 and Red Hat CloudForms 4.6 can further help organizations
to speed IT deployments and updates via improved provisioning while
maintaining enhanced stability and performance.
Red Hat Satellite 6.3
With deeper Ansible integration, Red Hat Satellite can provide a dynamic
inventory source for targeting automation via Red Hat Ansible Tower and
the systems provisioned via Red Hat Satellite can now request additional
automation or reflect their current state back to Red Hat Ansible Tower.
These capabilities are designed to provide more flexibility for IT teams
looking to tackle complex environments by using a combination of
automation and traditional systems management.
Red Hat Satellite 6.3 also provides further integration with Red
Hat Insights, Red Hat's predictive analytics platform. The enhanced
integration provides new widgets for Insights actions and Insights risk
summary, enabling organizations to more proactively identify threats to
performance and stability. Additionally, the integration builds out an
Insights planner playbook for use with Red Hat Ansible Engine or Red Hat
Ansible Tower, enabling organizations to automatically remediate
Insights findings.
Red Hat Satellite 6.3 now also provides greater flexibility for hybrid
cloud computing with the addition of support for Satellite and Satellite
Capsule Server running on Amazon EC2. As enterprises extend workloads
across public clouds, being able to bring more consistent and
enterprise-scale system management capabilities with these deployments
is important. Red Hat Satellite customers are now able to manage their
Red Hat infrastructure on Amazon EC2 with the backing of Red Hat's
award-winning global customer support.
Red Hat CloudForms 4.6
Red Hat CloudForms 4.6 builds on the automation-centric foundation to
multi-cloud management introduced in CloudForms
4.5, including increased support for automated infrastructure
provisioning and scaling of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red
Hat Openstack Platform deployments. CloudForms 4.6 is designed to make
more Ansible capabilities available natively within CloudForms,
including the ability for CloudForms to execute Ansible playbooks and
visibility and linking into Ansible-deployed compute resources.
Red Hat CloudForms 4.6 also introduces new innovations ith a hardware
partner that enable CloudForms to go beyond hybrid cloud management and
manage hybrid infrastructure. CloudForms is now able to discover and
manage physical compute infrastructure alongside virtual and multi-cloud
through a single pane of glass. This view helps deliver valuable insight
to system administrators to determine on-premise capacity and analyze
the impacts of infrastructure modifications on workload and control
infrastructure maintenance.
Red Hat Consulting
To help customers maximize their investments and to get the most from
their systems management and automation deployments, Red
Hat Consulting can provide services and expertise to more quickly
and effectively integrate new technologies with existing operations.
From providing training to helping map out technology landscapes, Red
Hat Consulting aids enterprises in developing a modern approach to
hybrid cloud management.
Availability
Red Hat Satellite 6.3 is now generally available to all Red Hat
Satellite customers with a valid subscription. Red Hat CloudForms 4.6
will be made generally available soon - check the Red Hat Customer
Portal for further announcements.
Supporting Quote
Joe Fitzgerald, vice president and general manager, Management, Red
Hat
"Being able to scale and deploy more quickly are key
capabilities of digital transformation, where enterprises embrace
emerging digital technologies to fuel differentiated products and
services. This agility, however, can often require a new management
approach, one that builds upon a core of task automation in the face of
increased complexity. With today's announcement, Red Hat continues to
build out our management offerings based upon the powerful automation
capabilities of Ansible, helping our customers to adopt new technologies
while maintaining greater control over their hybrid cloud
infrastructures."
About Red Hat, Inc.
Red Hat is the world's leading provider of open source software
solutions, using a community-powered approach to provide reliable and
high-performing cloud, Linux, middleware, storage and virtualization
technologies. Red Hat also offers award-winning support, training, and
consulting services. As a connective hub in a global network of
enterprises, partners, and open source communities, Red Hat helps create
relevant, innovative technologies that liberate resources for growth and
prepare customers for the future of IT. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements
provide current expectations of future events based on certain
assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to
any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially
from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of
various important factors, including: risks related to the ability of
the Company to compete effectively; the ability to deliver and stimulate
demand for new products and technological innovations on a timely basis;
delays or reductions in information technology spending; the integration
of acquisitions and the ability to market successfully acquired
technologies and products; fluctuations in exchange rates; the effects
of industry consolidation; uncertainty and adverse results in litigation
and related settlements; the inability to adequately protect Company
intellectual property and the potential for infringement or breach of
license claims of or relating to third party intellectual property;
risks related to defects in our offerings and third-party hardware upon
which our offerings depend; risks related to the security of our
offerings and other data security vulnerabilities; changes in and a
dependence on key personnel; the ability to meet financial and
operational challenges encountered in our international operations; and
ineffective management of, and control over, the Company's growth and
international operations, as well as other factors contained in our most
recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (copies of which may be accessed
through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov),
including those found therein under the captions "Risk Factors" and
"Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations". In addition to these factors, actual future performance,
outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general
factors including (without limitation) general industry and market
conditions and growth rates, economic and political conditions,
governmental and public policy changes and the impact of natural
disasters such as earthquakes and floods. The forward-looking statements
included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the
date of this press release and these views could change. However, while
the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some
point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation
to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date
of this press release.
Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Shadowman logo and Ansible are
trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries
in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of
Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.
