[February 27, 2018] New Canon imagePROGRAF TX Series Large-Format Printers Now Compatible with Sepialine Software

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to expand the range of compatible third-party software to help customers unlock additional capabilities, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the compatibility of its imagePROGRAF TX Series large format printers with Sepialine's Argos and Printerpoint software solutions. This new compatibility helps enable TX Series customers to better track printing costs through advanced automation and monitoring capabilities, providing a robust framework to easily develop and offer cost-per-use contracts directly to end users. Sepialine provides software solutions for cost recovery and printer management for the Large-Format Print market. With Sepialine's software, imagePROGRAF customers now have the tools needed to capture and automate data related to printer usage, real-time service and supplies requirements. These insights can help business partners offer a contract to their customers that incorporate all aspects of printer usage on a cost per use basis. "We see tremendous acceleration in the adoption of cost-per-use billing for large format printers," said Jeremy Evans, CEO of Sepialine. "As a platinum member of the Canon Alliance Partner Program (CAPP), we are excited to work with Canon to provide software solutions that help resellers open up new revenue opportunities and streamline their management processes." Canon U.S.A. and Sepialine have announced that the following software solutions are now compatible with Canon imagePROGRAF TX Series large format printers: Ideal for resellers, dealers and business partners, Printerpoint is cloud-based software designed to monitor large format printer fleets to allow to proactively care for devices in the field. Printerpoint streamlines the time-consuming and often unpredictable tasks associated with fleet administration, including service management, supply shipping and automated monthly meter reads to help keep devices up and running. These services are part of an all-inclusive contract, costing $5 USD per printer a month for Printerpoint services. Designed with the end-user in mind, Argos tracks detailed per-print information to help customers properly allocate internal and external expenses. Widely used in the Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry, Argos is sold by resllers to customers with large and small format printers who require cost recovery and print management features. With Argos integration, resellers can provide category-based billing for TX series printers, allowing them to charge different rates based on the job type, such as line drawings, maps, and full color images. "Canon prides itself in working with third-party companies to see that our celebrated devices offer the flexibility needed to meet the needs of our business partners and customers alike," said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A. , Inc. "The powerful combination of Canon's imagePROGRAF TX Series together with the advanced tracking, monitoring, and automation offered by Sepialine's software helps customers track and charge for the full scope of costs involved in deploying large format printers on a cost-per-use basis." The new imagePROGRAF TX Series devices are the latest generation of large format printers in the imagePROGRAF portfolio – designed to meet the needs of customers who have higher productivity needs for their technical documents in the AEC market. Consisting of four new devices (imagePROGRAF TX-3000, TX-3000 MFP T36, TX-4000 and TX-4000 MFP T36), the TX series features major advances to the core technologies of Canon's imagePROGRAF five-color devices, including a new pigment ink, print head, enhanced security capabilities and faster speeds to print up to approximately 3 D-sized prints a minute (147 D-sized prints per hour).

Sepialine is a platinum member of the Canon Alliance Partner Program (CAPP) for imagePROGRAF Large-Format Solutions, an alliance network in which Canon works closely with third-party software companies to offer innovative software solutions to imagePROGRAF customers. For more information on Canon large format solutions, please visit www.usa.canon.com/largeformat. About Sepialine

Sepialine is a San Francisco-based software development company that focuses on solutions which make selling, maintaining and using printers simpler and cost-effective. Their flagship product, Argos, helps Large Format Print users turn printing costs into a revenue stream while simplifying print workflow. Sepialine's Printerpoint, a cloud-based printer management solution enables manufacturers, dealers and resellers of large format equipment to maximize profit and increase efficiency of their printer fleet remotely. About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com. †Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office. Canon U.S.A. Web site:

