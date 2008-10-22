[February 27, 2018] New Echogear Monitor Mounts are the Cheat Code for Longer, More Comfortable Game Play

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Echogear, a leader in TV mounts and audiovisual accessories, launched a new line of dynamic and fixed desk and wall monitor mounts designed specifically to meet the rigorous demands of gamers. Whether one, two or three monitors, Echogear monitor mounts easily adapt to individual gaming set ups and personal preferences. High, low, stacked or next to each other, the right monitor placement can keep players focused on the game by helping alleviate problems that can lead to back, neck or shoulder pain and eye strain. Launching initially in the U.S., the five new Echogear monitor mounts are available now at Amazon, Newegg and echogear.com, ranging from $69.99 to $199.99 MSRP, with single, double, and triple-mount options, providing the most ergonomic mounting solutions available. "Gamers take pride in their gaming stations, from the right PC tower, to the best keyboard and chair; with monitor mounts often being the last thing they think about, and it's the one thng that could really enhance the comfort of gameplay sessions," said Greg Andrews, VP of Marketing at Echogear. "Our Echogear engineers, who are also gamers, provided first-hand insight into how to create the best monitor mounts with gamers, streamers and esports athletes' comfort and longevity in mind." Understanding that one size does not fit all in gaming, the Echogear team created a variety of options to meet the needs of gamers. Whether playing on a PC or console, with one, two or three monitors, Echogear monitor mounts are adjustable to provide full range of motion configurations with ideal angles and heights. Built from proprietary technology and high-quality materials and standards, the Echogear monitor mounts include: Single Monitor Fixed Height Adjustable Mount: $69.99

Single Monitor Dynamic Height Adjustable Mount: $129.99

Single Monitor Dynamic Height Adjustable Wall Mount: $129.99

Dual Monitor Dynamic Height Adjustable Mount: $199.99

Triple Monitor Fixed Height Adjustable Mount: $149.99 Whether just playing for fun on the weekend, or training for competition with a battle station comprised of multiple monitors, Echogear's new monitor mounts are the solution to better gaming. As correct monitor position can help alleviate problems that can lead to back, neck or shoulder pain and eye strain, gamers can now optimize screen placement by pulling the screen closer, tilting, or swiveling it with just the touch of a finger, as well as wrangle wires out-of-sight with one of the five new monitor mounts from Echogear.

Stay up-to-date on the latest from Echogear on Instagram. Download Echogear assets here. About Echogear

Echogear is using what they learned building acclaimed TV wall mounts to enter the wide world of gaming, on a mission to satisfy the complex needs of tech, gaming and A/V enthusiasts – by way of exceptional product and purchase experience. Listed on Amazon with over 12,000 reviews and an average star rating of 4.7, their rigorously tested products are engineered to perform under pressure wherever needed: On the e-gaming playing field, in the office or at home. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-echogear-monitor-mounts-are-the-cheat-code-for-longer-more-comfortable-game-play-300604921.html SOURCE Echogear

