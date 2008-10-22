|
|[February 27, 2018]
|
New Wave of Agile Brings Big Data Solution That Connects Research to Results
GutCheck, a pioneer in the agile market research space, today announced
the launch of GutCheck Constellation™-a solution that connects survey
data with big data to give clients research-grade insights, powered by
billions of consumer profiles. This solution represents the next wave of
agile market research in which the same speed, quality, and
affordability are applied at scale to increase audience understanding
using survey and big data. Using a new methodology that ensures
research-grade data and results, clients are now enabled to bridge the
gap from research to activation-and connect research to results.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005067/en/
This clear-cut application of big data will help researchers and
marketers solve complex business problems like market fragmentation and
mass personalization, at a time when both are asked to do more with
smaller budgets and less time. With the $18 billion shift in share from
large to small and mid-size businesses in 2017, it's clear consumers
want to feel that products are tailored to them; they want to feel
connected to the brands they buy from. In order to keep up, researchers
and marketers need modern, agile tools to take advantage of the wealth
of consumer information now at their fingertips.
This new solution does that and much more. It identifies the best
opportunities for market growth, provides a fuller picture of target
consumers, and tells clients how to effectively tailor messages
to consumers and target them based on attributes like media consumption,
lifestyles, social listening, and other behavioral data. This helps
clients build products and content that feel tailored to the individual
who is seeing their ad.
GutCheck has invested in methodsand processes to address client
concerns about the veracity of big data and client pain points related
to extracting insights in a scalable way.
"We apply research fundamentals to everything we do to accurately solve
business problems with precision and objectivity. Because data quality
varies by source, we've created our own process for thoroughly vetting
the different sources. By taking into account inherent biases and
normalizing the data, we're able to up-level the veracity of big data to
create research-grade data. This ensures the insights you apply can make
your activities and strategies that much more effective," said Chief
Research Officer Renee Smith.
It's important to illuminate the magnitude of big data and its sources
to understand its impact on the research industry in particular. CEO
Matt Warta explains, "The data management platforms (DMP) we leverage at
GutCheck have billions of consumer profiles with 10,000 attributes. Put
into perspective, you'd need to run 500 million surveys to produce a
similar amount of data. Solutions like GutCheck Constellation that
combine survey and big data allow us to draw out truly unique insights,
critical for confident decision-making.
"For example, when one of our food and beverage clients used this
solution, we found a large number of switchers available in the market
and identified two primary brands to position against to capture the
most switchers. We also identified audiences that are eight times more
efficient than the ones they were currently targeting. The findings
provided our client the answers they needed to effectively message and
activate against their retail conquests to grow market share."
Relying solely on survey research or big data only tells half of the
consumer story; it's the union of survey research and big data that
produces a holistic view of consumers and provides the connective tissue
between research and results.
Chief Product Officer Keith Johnson adds, "Over time, clients who take
advantage of this scalable, fast solution will be able to ask consumers
fewer survey questions by using existing big data, which means we will
continue to deliver insights to our clients with more speed and
value-truly enabling them to do more with less. As agile market
researchers, this is already our promise. GutCheck Constellation is the
next evolution of agility, wherein we effectively master big data. As we
continue successfully bringing these two worlds together, our knowledge
of consumer behavior will continue to grow exponentially, leading to
unprecedented understanding."
GutCheck continues to challenge the status quo in the market research
industry. To see how clients are using agile market research solutions
to move their businesses forward and stay innovative, visit the GutCheck
website.
About GutCheck
At GutCheck, we pioneered agile market research to provide our clients
with actionable answers and insights, globally, at the speed of their
business. Our team of full-service experts uses our analytics platform
to help clients make more confident business decisions by connecting
them with their target consumers more often and earlier on in
development.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005067/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]