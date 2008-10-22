[February 27, 2018] New Cloud-enabled FTIR Instruments Extend Spectroscopic Analysis to Any Place, Any Time

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittcon 2018 - A new cloud-based application for Thermo Scientific FTIR instruments enables customers to store, share and interpret spectral data across distributed environments and on multiple devices. Thermo Scientific FTIR instrumentation now includes the innovative OMNIC Anywhere, a cloud-based application. OMNIC Anywhere-enabled instruments allow researchers, lab technicians, educators and students easy access to their data when away from the instrument.i The application makes its debut at Pittcon 2018 (booth 2353) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. OMNIC Anywhere is the latest solution in a growing number of applications on Thermo Fisher Connect, an innovative ecosystem of scientific analysis, remote instrument access, data storage and collaboration tools. The OMNIC Anywhere app is powered by Thermo Fisher Cloud, an immersive platform designed for instrument users to collect, monitor, analyze, share, and store data with the highest levels of security. "Thermo Fisher Scientific is committed to improving workflows, promoting collaborative work, and enabling remote data analysis and storage," said Phillip van de Werken, Vice President and General Manager of Spectroscopy for Termo Fisher Scientific. "The introduction of cloud-enabled FTIR using OMNIC Anywhere is the latest step in leveraging the power of Digital Science to assist our customers in improving productivity and facilitating better communications among collaborators and colleagues." Key features of the cloud-enabled FTIR instruments include: Accessible data – view, peak-pick and manipulate spectra from new Thermo Fisher Scientific laboratory FTIR spectrometers on Windows and Apple computing platforms

– view, peak-pick and manipulate spectra from new Thermo Fisher Scientific laboratory FTIR spectrometers on Windows and Apple computing platforms Scalable storage – start with 10 GB of storage for free, and then scale up storage as needed for a nominal fee. Store spectra together with other files (e.g., report documents and spreadsheets) to a Thermo Fisher Connect account

– start with 10 GB of storage for free, and then scale up storage as needed for a nominal fee. Store spectra together with other files (e.g., report documents and spreadsheets) to a Thermo Fisher Connect account Secure data – Thermo Fisher Connect uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its security and data protection cloud-computing platform For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com/ftircloud.

