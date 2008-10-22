|
|[February 27, 2018]
New York State Podiatric Medical Association Releases Study: Podiatric Treatment Saves Limbs, Lives, and Money
A research-based study by the New
York State Podiatric Medical Association (NYSPMA) - the
largest statewide component of the American Podiatric Medical
Association (APMA) - showed that incorporating podiatric care may
decrease healthcare costs among obese patients by $1.1 billion and up to
$510 million for patients with diabetes.
What's more, podiatry services and treatment may decrease opioid
dispensing (28 percent) among persons with a back- and podiatric-related
pain diagnosis, may decrease falls (36 percent) among elderly and
at-risk populations, and may reduce hospitalizations relating to obesity
(19 percent) and diabetes (37 percent).
Feet, may not only provide important clues about a person's overall
health, but foot pain, gait problems, and other foot- and ankle-related
disorders can affect the whole person. These issues not only impact the
knees, hips and back, but are also predicators of bigger problems, like
hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other costly chronic
health conditions.
That's why in 2017, the NYSPMA commissioned a study by Navigant
Consulting in response to New York State's Medicaid reform to advocate
for the value of podiatric services to meet New York's healthcare goals.
Beginning in 2011, New York State embarked on a multi-year journey to
redesign its Medicaid program. New York is currently implementing
projects to improve health outcomes and decrease costs including
opportunities to move towards value-based payments1. A
central component of these efforts is the Medicaid Delivery System
Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) program that will shift at least 80
percent of Medicaid managed care payments to providers from fee
for-service to value-based payment by 20202. The State is
also implementing the State Health Innovation Plan and New York State
Prevention Agenda, which aligns with the DSRIP program's overall
population health goals3 focusing on obesity, diabetes, fall
prevention, and opioid abuse.
"Podiatric intervention is a key component of effectively managing
chronic conditions and improving quality of life for New Yorkers," said
Dr. Paul J. Liswood, NYSPMA president-elect and a Brooklyn-based
podiatrist who actively advocates about podiatry's critical role in
preventative care.
"As New York podiatrists, it is our mission to educate New Yorkers about
how the expansion of podiatry's role in the New York healthcare
landscape can positively impact the whole person while reducing
healthcare costs."
The NYSPMA study focused on four chronic conditions, including diabetes,
obesity, substance abuse/back pain, and fall prevention. The findings
were published in the white paper titled, "Podiatric Services Deliver
Value and Improved Health Outcomes."
Key findings of the analysis:
Podiatric services deliver value and improved health outcomes for
diabetic patients.
-
37 percent reduction in the odds of subsequent inpatient
admission among persons diagnosed with foot ulcers that received
services performed by a podiatrist.
-
The potentil to reduce approximately 13,500 inpatient admissions
for foot ulcers.
-
A savings opportunity of approximately $510 million in
healthcare costs in one year.
Podiatrists decrease costs and hospitalizations for obese patients.
-
39 percent of New Yorkers are obese, as reported by the State
of Obesity in 2017.
-
19 percent reduction in the odds of a subsequent inpatient
admission among obese persons receiving services provided by a
podiatrist - avoiding up to 36,000 inpatient admissions.
-
Savings opportunity up to $1.1 billion in healthcare costs.
Podiatrists decrease opioid dispensing among people with back pain
and a podiatric-related condition.
-
According to the CDC,
between the years of 2014 and 2015, the number of drug-related
overdose deaths in New York increased by 20 percent.
-
11 percent reduction in the odds of an opioid drug being
dispensed among persons with back pain and 28 percent reduction
in the odds of an opioid drug being dispensed among persons with back,
and podiatric-related pain diagnosis who received services performed
by a podiatrist.
-
Podiatric services may be associated with a reduction of opioid
dispensation for 18,000 people per year.
Podiatrists help prevent falls for the elderly and at-risk
populations.
-
The New
York State Department of Health reports that due to falls: Two older
New Yorkers die, 140 are hospitalized, and 223 are seen
in emergency departments every day.
-
36% reduction of falls over a 12-month period for individuals
with an increased risk of falls receiving podiatric interventions.
-
New York currently spends approximately $1.7 billion in
hospitalization charges and $145.3 million in outpatient
emergency department charges annually due to falls.
"While New Yorkers may typically overlook their feet, preventative
podiatry care is proven to play a key role in prevention and management
of chronic disease, improving quality of life and increasing mobility,"
Liswood adds.
The NYSPMA complete white paper is available upon request. For more
information on foot health or to find a podiatrist in New York State,
visit www.nyfoothealth.com
and follow on Facebook
and Twitter.
About NYSPMA:
Established in 1895, the New York State Podiatric Medical Association
(NYSPMA) is the first organization of its kind in America. NYSPMA is the
largest statewide component of the American Podiatric Medical
Association (APMA) and its affiliated national network of certifying
boards and professional colleges. The NYSPMA and its more than 1,100
doctors of podiatric medicine adhere to a code of strict ethical
standards and participate in numerous programs to benefit patients, the
podiatric profession, and the general public. For more information,
visit www.nyspma.org.
