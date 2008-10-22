[February 27, 2018] New York Times Bestselling Author Malcolm Gladwell Joins MasterClass to Teach Writing

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the premier online education platform, announced today that the New York Times bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell is teaching his first ever online class on writing. The class is open for pre-enrollment starting today at www.masterclass.com/mg. Enrollment for the class is $90 for lifetime access, or $180 per year for the All-Access Pass, which grants unlimited access to all new and existing classes. Malcolm Gladwell, known for his non-fiction writing that captivates readers, has been a staff writer at The New Yorker for over two decades and has authored five New York Times Bestsellers: "The Tipping Point," "Blink," "Outliers," "What the Dog Saw," and "David and Goliath." Gladwell's unique style of making unexpected connections across ordinary ideas has compelled millions of readers to devour complex topics like behavioral economics and performance prediction. In his MasterClass, Gladwell shares the research and writing techniques that have made him a prolific non-fiction writer and master storyteller. Students will learn his approach to finding ideas in unusual places, structuring compelling narratives, and keeping readers engaged through every detail—including the art of the title and the role of semicolons. He also shares career tips for writers amassed over years in the industry—dealing with bad reviews, differentiating yourself as a writer, and identifying your own strengths and weaknesses as a writer. "Writing has a higher purpose. It's part of the way in which we fulfill ourselves as human beings, both in the words that we write and the words that we read," says Malcolm Gladwell. "This class is a chance for me to reflect on my career and share the insights I've gleaned in a form that my students can use." "Malcolm isn't a scientist. He's a storyteller who has been more effective in popularizing the social sciences than amost anyone else. His mastery is in weaving together facts with dramatic narratives to make any subject not just compelling, but perspective-altering. He's a masterful writer and storyteller—and simply a brilliant teacher," said David Rogier, MasterClass CEO and Co-Founder. MasterClass is an online education company which provides classes from world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best. Each class offers a unique learning experience which includes video lessons from the instructor, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction, and more. All classes are available online for individual purchase at www.masterclass.com. ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Established in 2015, the San Francisco-based company was founded on the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The premier online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best. Each class offers a unique learning experience which includes video lessons, interactive exercises, a series of course materials, peer interaction, and more.

