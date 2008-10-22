[February 27, 2018] New TORA Reporting Solution Gives Asset Managers Real-Time Insight into Their Trading Operations Anytime, Anywhere

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TORA, provider of the industry's most-advanced cloud-based order and execution management system, today announced the launch of its new TORA Reporting solution, giving asset managers the ability to see and report on their trading operations anytime, anywhere. TORA Reporting lets users perform calculations on any data source and create reports with clear visualizations and charts. The new solution is integrated into the TORA platform and can be accessed via the web or on a mobile device, giving users an immediate view into their trading operations. Asset managers are under tremendous pressure today to meet increased transparency, reporting and best execution requirements demanded by clients and regulators under MiFID II. TORA Reporting helps meet these challenges by providing managers with new insights into their trading operations and helping them improve their investment performance. Fund managers and traders can monitor trading activity in real time and conduct TCA to quickly assess trader and broker performance across different venues, algo strategies and other criteria. TORA Reporting can also be a useful tool in other areas within a fund. Operations teams can report on matching and settlement performance. Compliance teams can monitor trade- and portfolio-level compliance violations. Compliance and technology teams can also manage secure access to TORA Reporting through detailed user access controls and two-factor authentication. Commenting on TORA Reporting, Robert Dykes, TORA CEO said: "For fund managers to succeed in today's highly regulated and competitive environment, they need information at their fingertips that will help them run their operations as efficiently and effectively as possible. Because the TORA latform is a single application that includes trading, risk, compliance and post-trade functions, TORA Reporting can provide clients with a holistic view of their operations, as well as the ability to drill deep into any area, helping them make more informed decisions about how to run their business." Key features in TORA Reporting include:

Data Source Flexibility

Reports on any internal or external data sources.

Reports on real-time data intraday or on historical data using fully customizable definitions for historical snapshots or time intervals. Data Protections Ensures client data confidentiality with extensive user access controls and two-factor authentication. Robust Report Template Library Report templates for each TORA module: OEMS, Compliance, Risk and Post-Trade Ticketing.

Regulatory report templates including templates for MiFID II trade and transaction reporting.

Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) and best execution report templates.

P&L templates with the ability to drill down into performance by market, trader or broker.

Unlike many systems that only offer reporting on fixed time intervals, TORA Reporting can use historical data based on any time interval. Flexible Report Designs Web-based report designer enables users to modify existing templates or create new reports.

TORA Report design services team can also build custom reports per client request. Report Scheduling Reports can be scheduled and sent via email, FTP and/or posted to a web portal on a one-time or repeating basis. Interactivity Users can drill down into underlying data by clicking directly on report visuals and tables.

Drill down capability available directly through TORA applications, the web and mobile devices.

