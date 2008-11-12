[February 26, 2018] New Mexico Virtual Academy Invites Students to Enroll for 2018-19 School Year

New Mexico Virtual Academy (NMVA), an accredited online public school program of the Farmington Municipal School District, is currently accepting enrollment applications for the 2018-19 school year. NMVA is open to students statewide in grades 6-12. Families can submit an application during the open enrollment window, which runs from Monday, Feb. 26 through Monday, March 12, 2018. NMVA incorporates online lessons and instruction from state-licensed teachers who monitor student progress and provide professional insight, working in partnership with parents. Teachers communicate with students and parents via phone, email and the online classroom technology in order to provide a personalized approach that helps prepare students for post-graduation career or college success. Students, who are required to successfully complete credits in English, math, science, social studies, fine arts and physical education, can choose from a diverse catalog of courses provided by K12 Inc. NMVA offers a robust Advanced Learner Program for middle school students, while high school students have access to honors and Advanced Placement® courses, as well as a varety of electives, including world languages and career and technical education (CTE) courses in the Business and Agriculture pathways. Sophomores, juniors and seniors who are college-bound can receive dual credit through one of NMVA's innovative partnerships with six of the post-secondary institutions around the state. For students who need extra assistance, NMVA also offers a blended learning facility, the Farmington Learning Center, where students can receive in-person tutoring and instruction.

"At New Mexico Virtual Academy, it is our mission to use technology to provide an innovative education option to meet the individual needs of each of our students," said Lorraine Nobes, director of operations at NMVA. "We strive to develop each student's full potential with an engaging curriculum and meaningful teacher and parent involvement." NMVA also provides students with opportunities to give back to their community, as well as clubs and monthly social outings throughout the state, such as field trips and dances. In the coming months, NMVA will host in-person events in several communities across the state, as well as monthly online information sessions. Families who are interested in learning more about the school are encouraged to attend one of these events or visit the school website at http://nmva.k12.com. About New Mexico Virtual Academy New Mexico Virtual Academy (NMVA) is an accredited full-time online public school program of the Farmington Municipal School District that serves students in grades 6-12 across the state. As part of the New Mexico public school system, NMVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about NMVA, visit http://nmva.k12.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006351/en/

