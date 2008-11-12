[February 26, 2018] New Website Provides Resources to Nebraskans Dealing With Brain Injury

In preparation for Brain Injury Awareness month in March and the Nebraska Brain Injury Conference in Kearney, the Nebraska Brain Injury Advisory Council (BIAC) has launched a mobile-responsive website providing information accessible with a PC, tablet or phone. The website presents resources and reference information for anyone affected to assist in navigating for the best possible outcome. The BIAC is sponsored by Nebraska VR (Vocational Rehabilitation). Content on the site covers Training, Data and Statistics, over a dozen links to both State and National resources, Policies and Services, Information about the Council including the History, and a Calendar of Events. "The goal was to make the information easy to find and increase awareness to attract new stakeholders to the council's mission. The mission is to engage, integrate and inspire brain injury stakeholders to help achieve the statewide vision for brain injury policies and services. The council is a conduit and brings together individuals and families who are impacted by brain injury, along with the professionals and state agencies that can help, in an effort to build better futures for those living in the aftermath of brain injury. We are grateful for the assistance of Nebraska Interactive and feel we have achieved that goal," stated Keri Bennett, Program Director. Each year, at least 10,000 Nebraskans are reported as having a brain injury as result of a fall, a motor vehicle accident or other unintentional injury or illness. Many more are injured, but are not diagnosed or treated. An estimated 38,000 people in Nebraska live with brain injury-related disabilities affecting their physical and cognitive abilities, emotions and behavior. The dynamic and accessible website can increase visitors and impact lives. "Partnering with the BIAC to build this online resource is just one way we benefit the state besides building custom applications for state services. We know that the information in this website, presented in a clean design makes it more likely to be seen and therefore used. Helping fellow Nebraskans this ay feels good and is part of our mission. We're excited to see the collaboration and fine work done," said Brent Hoffman (News - Alert) , GM of Nebraska Interactive. About Nebraska VR Nebraska VR helps people with disabilities prepare for, find, and keep jobs while helping businesses recruit, train, and retain employees with disabilities. Through a "dual client" approach, they assist individuals with injuries, illness, or impairments achieve competitive employment and increased independence. They also help business owners and employers through full service business consultation on a variety of business and disability-related areas.

Website: http://vr.nebraska.gov/

Twitter (News - Alert) : https://twitter.com/NebraskaVR

Facebook (News - Alert) : https://www.facebook.com/NebraskaVR About Nebraska.gov Nebraska.gov (http://www.Nebraska.gov) is managed by Nebraska Interactive, LLC., part of digital government firm NIC's (News - Alert) (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of companies. Nebraska Interactive works with state agencies to enable them to conduct state business online and improve public access to government information and is contracted by the Nebraska State Records Board to provide online services for Nebraska government agencies. Users can find out more about online Government services in Nebraska through: Twitter: http://twitter.com/nebraskagov Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nebraska.gov About NIC NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005934/en/

