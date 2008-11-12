|
|[February 26, 2018]
|
New Website Provides Resources to Nebraskans Dealing With Brain Injury
In preparation for Brain Injury Awareness month in March and the
Nebraska Brain Injury Conference in Kearney, the Nebraska Brain Injury
Advisory Council (BIAC) has launched a mobile-responsive
website providing information accessible with a PC, tablet or phone.
The website presents resources and reference information for anyone
affected to assist in navigating for the best possible outcome.
The BIAC is sponsored by Nebraska VR (Vocational Rehabilitation).
Content on the site covers Training, Data and Statistics, over a dozen
links to both State and National resources, Policies and Services,
Information about the Council including the History, and a Calendar of
Events.
"The goal was to make the information easy to find and increase
awareness to attract new stakeholders to the council's mission. The
mission is to engage, integrate and inspire brain injury stakeholders to
help achieve the statewide vision for brain injury policies and
services. The council is a conduit and brings together individuals and
families who are impacted by brain injury, along with the professionals
and state agencies that can help, in an effort to build better futures
for those living in the aftermath of brain injury. We are grateful for
the assistance of Nebraska Interactive and feel we have achieved that
goal," stated Keri Bennett, Program Director.
Each year, at least 10,000 Nebraskans are reported as having a brain
injury as result of a fall, a motor vehicle accident or other
unintentional injury or illness. Many more are injured, but are not
diagnosed or treated. An estimated 38,000 people in Nebraska live with
brain injury-related disabilities affecting their physical and cognitive
abilities, emotions and behavior. The dynamic and accessible website can
increase visitors and impact lives.
"Partnering with the BIAC to build this online resource is just one way
we benefit the state besides building custom applications for state
services. We know that the information in this website, presented in a
clean design makes it more likely to be seen and therefore used. Helping
fellow Nebraskans this ay feels good and is part of our mission. We're
excited to see the collaboration and fine work done," said Brent
Hoffman (News - Alert), GM of Nebraska Interactive.
About Nebraska VR
Nebraska VR helps people with disabilities prepare for, find, and keep
jobs while helping businesses recruit, train, and retain employees with
disabilities. Through a "dual client" approach, they assist individuals
with injuries, illness, or impairments achieve competitive employment
and increased independence. They also help business owners and employers
through full service business consultation on a variety of business and
disability-related areas.
Website: http://vr.nebraska.gov/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/NebraskaVR
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/NebraskaVR
About Nebraska.gov
Nebraska.gov (http://www.Nebraska.gov)
is managed by Nebraska Interactive, LLC., part of digital government
firm NIC's (News - Alert) (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of companies. Nebraska Interactive
works with state agencies to enable them to conduct state business
online and improve public access to government information and is
contracted by the Nebraska State Records Board to provide online
services for Nebraska government agencies.
Users can find out more about online
Government services in Nebraska through:
Twitter: http://twitter.com/nebraskagov
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nebraska.gov
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
