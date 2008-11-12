[February 26, 2018] New Tribridge Health360 Module Eases Administrative and Operational Burdens for Healthcare Organizations

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribridge, a DXC Technology company (NYSE: DXC), is adding new capabilities to its Health360 suite to help healthcare organizations streamline financial and supply chain operations so they can focus on patient care. The Health360 Materials Management module of Tribridge Health360, a suite of solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics and the Azure Microsoft Cloud, is now available on Microsoft AppSource. The new module integrates a healthcare organization's electronic medical record system with the materials management system. As a result, organizations can improve in the areas of financial transactions, patient refunds, revenue tracking and data collection capabilities applied to future purchasing decisions. "Health360 Materials Management helps organizations maintain optimal inventory levels and reduce overstock and waste," said Damon Auer, vice president of Health and Life Sciences at Tribridge. "These back-office functions are fundamental to achieving the 'quadruple aim' as they reduce administrative and operational burdns on providers, so they can instead focus on what matters most — delivering quality, personalized care to their patients." "Tribridge Health360, powered by the Microsoft Cloud, will help accelerate the critical digital transformation of health organizations," said Chris Sakalosky, vice president, U.S. Health and Life Science at Microsoft. "The Health360 Materials Management module integrates crucial elements of back-office functionality for global health organizations committed to increasing efficiencies and quality of care for patients, underscored by Microsoft's investments in building a more secure, compliant cloud." Health360 Materials Management is now available on Microsoft AppSource, a resource for organizations seeking cloud-based applications tailored for their industry and business needs. AppSource also features two additional Tribridge Health360 population health management modules: Health360 Engagement Center and Health360 Care Coordination.

About Tribridge

Tribridge, a DXC Technology company, specializes in end-to-end software, services and cloud solutions. The company helps clients solve their business challenges in the areas of customer engagement, finance and operations, and human capital management. Backed by a long history of expertise, innovation and client success, Tribridge's industry software and hybrid cloud solutions empower organizations to deliver greater impact to their customers, talent and bottom lines. Tribridge partners with the world's leading companies to offer best-of-breed platforms focused on unlocking the transformative power of today's technologies. www.tribridge.com Media Contact: Jennie Treby

(727) 492-8588

jennie.treby@tribridge.com

www.tribridge.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tribridge-health360-module-eases-administrative-and-operational-burdens-for-healthcare-organizations-300604036.html SOURCE Tribridge

