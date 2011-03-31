[February 26, 2018] New Lisbon Telephone Invests in Network Reliability

In its continuous efforts to ensure high quality, reliable service to its thousands of customers in Eastern Indiana, New Lisbon Telephone has deployed Servato's battery management solution throughout its network. A consistent innovator, NLTC has grown its customer base dramatically in recent years by utilizing a hybrid fiber and fixed wireless network architecture to reach customers outside of its traditional service area. NLTC was one of the first providers in the country to commit to free battery backup at the customer premise when the FCC (News - Alert) mandated this requirement. NLTC will leverage Servato's proprietary battery management algorithms, data analytics platform, automated alarms, and 24/7 dedicated support team to ensure that its network is available when it is most needed. "I have been looking at battery management systems for a number of years. Servato's unique combination of a management system and intelligent charging in a small form factor was ideal for our remote cabinet locations. Their battery management platform helps my team improve network reliability, streamline network maintenance, and reduce costly site visits, so we can focus on our customers." John Greene - CEO at New Lisbon Telephone Company Servato enables customers like NLTC to reduce OpEx and CapEx related to maintaining backup power systems. Network Operators can have confidence that backup batteries will work when they're needed especially during unpredictble, inclement weather. The Servato systems also provide network insights that can streamline recovery efforts during power outages and also benefit everyday network operations. Servato's unique adaptive charging methodology extends battery life, reducing the capital investment needed for battery replacement. The platform's remote management and monitoring capabilities automate and streamline certain maintenance requirements, freeing technical field teams to focus on higher priority activities. Servato's predictive analytics platform detects battery and rectifier issues months in advance of critical failures and enables proactive maintenance to ensure network reliability. About New Lisbon Telephone Company New Lisbon Telephone Company, and its subsidiary New Lisbon Broadband and Communications, has recently invested millions of dollars in its hybrid fiber and fixed wireless network. The company has committed to delivering ultra-fast connections to nearly 3,000 customers in East Central Indiana. New Lisbon provides high-speed Fiber, DSL and Wireless Internet, residential and commercial telephone, and digital video services to more than a dozen Indiana communities. Learn more at www.nltc.net and www.nlbc.com.

About Servato Headquartered in New Orleans, La., Servato is a leading provider of active battery management solutions to telecom, power, transportation, and solar companies. Servato's solutions allow leading companies and infrastructure operators to reduce CapEx and OpEx by extending battery life, reducing maintenance costs and streamlining operations. To learn more, please visit: www.servatocorp.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005181/en/

