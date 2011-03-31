|
|[February 26, 2018]
|
New Lisbon Telephone Invests in Network Reliability
In its continuous efforts to ensure high quality, reliable service to
its thousands of customers in Eastern Indiana, New Lisbon Telephone has
deployed Servato's battery management solution throughout its network.
A consistent innovator, NLTC has grown its customer base dramatically in
recent years by utilizing a hybrid fiber and fixed wireless network
architecture to reach customers outside of its traditional service area.
NLTC was one of the first providers in the country to commit to free
battery backup at the customer premise when the FCC (News - Alert) mandated this
requirement. NLTC will leverage Servato's proprietary battery management
algorithms, data analytics platform, automated alarms, and 24/7
dedicated support team to ensure that its network is available when it
is most needed.
"I have been looking at battery management systems for a number of
years. Servato's unique combination of a management system and
intelligent charging in a small form factor was ideal for our remote
cabinet locations. Their battery management platform helps my team
improve network reliability, streamline network maintenance, and reduce
costly site visits, so we can focus on our customers." John Greene - CEO
at New Lisbon Telephone Company
Servato enables customers like NLTC to reduce OpEx and CapEx related to
maintaining backup power systems. Network Operators can have confidence
that backup batteries will work when they're needed especially during
unpredictble, inclement weather. The Servato systems also provide
network insights that can streamline recovery efforts during power
outages and also benefit everyday network operations. Servato's unique
adaptive charging methodology extends battery life, reducing the capital
investment needed for battery replacement. The platform's remote
management and monitoring capabilities automate and streamline certain
maintenance requirements, freeing technical field teams to focus on
higher priority activities. Servato's predictive analytics platform
detects battery and rectifier issues months in advance of critical
failures and enables proactive maintenance to ensure network reliability.
About New Lisbon Telephone Company
New Lisbon Telephone Company, and its subsidiary New Lisbon Broadband
and Communications, has recently invested millions of dollars in its
hybrid fiber and fixed wireless network. The company has committed to
delivering ultra-fast connections to nearly 3,000 customers in East
Central Indiana. New Lisbon provides high-speed Fiber, DSL and Wireless
Internet, residential and commercial telephone, and digital video
services to more than a dozen Indiana communities. Learn more at www.nltc.net
and www.nlbc.com.
About Servato
Headquartered in New Orleans, La., Servato is a leading provider of
active battery management solutions to telecom, power, transportation,
and solar companies. Servato's solutions allow leading companies and
infrastructure operators to reduce CapEx and OpEx by extending battery
life, reducing maintenance costs and streamlining operations. To learn
more, please visit: www.servatocorp.com.
