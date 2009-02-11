|
|[February 22, 2018]
|
New Context Director of Standards Development, Trey Darley, Named to OASIS International Standards Body Technical Advisory Board
New
Context protects data and the movement of data in highly regulated
industries. Their Lean Security methodology integrates security into
software development, critical infrastructure, and architecture. Today
they announced that Trey Darley, Director of Standards Development, has
been appointed to the Technical
Advisory Board (TAB) of the international standards group, OASIS. In
this position, Darley will help shape the group's technical approach,
which encompasses cybersecurity, privacy, cloud computing, and other
areas of standardization and open source development.
"Trey was chosen, not only for his considerable technical knowledge, but
also because he is so widely respected in the community," said Chet
Ensign, Director of Standards Development for OASIS. "In his work as a
co-chair of the OASIS Cyber Threat Intelligence Technical Committee,
Trey has proven adept at leading people with differing, sometimes
competitive, positions to productive consensus. STIX, TAXII, and OpenC2
hve gained tremendously from Trey's contributions and diplomacy skills."
Upon hearing of his appointment Darley said, "Practically everything
I've touched in my work originated in a standards body. In fact, the
world we inhabit and the technologies we all take for granted would not
be possible without open standards gluing it all together.
When I had the opportunity to meet Vint
Cerf, I giddily wracked my brain about which RFC to ask him to
autograph. (Answer: RFC4838.)
Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to end up in standards
development myself. Along the way I learned that people and politics are
like 85% of the work. Making the shift from debugging code to debugging
people's conflicting interests in order to achieve the optimal technical
outcome was an interesting challenge.
Having worked in this space for some years, it's exciting to move up a
level beyond working on a handful of specific standards and look at how
to make the entire process work better for everybody."
Darley was appointed by the OASIS Board of Directors to fill the seat
formerly held by Kevin Mangold of the U.S. National Institute of
Standards and Technology (NIST).
New Context continues to invest in standards and technologies that are
important for the advancement of cyber security practices for critical
infrastructure.
