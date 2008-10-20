|
|[February 22, 2018]
|
New Centralized Governance Solution - StackRox Prevent - Ensures Containers Are Secure and Compliant Before Deployment
Today StackRox
announced the beta of StackRox Prevent, a new product that enables
security teams to minimize their container attack surface from build to
deployment. The new solution synthesizes information across diverse
security and DevOps datasets and tools, such as Kubernetes, into
actionable insights, giving security leaders the holistic perspective
they need to make strategic, risk-driven decisions. StackRox is also
offering free
assessments using the new tool, giving organizations an instant
profile of risk across their Docker container environments.
In "10 Things to Get Right for Successful DevSecOps", Neil MacDonald,
VP, Distinguished Analyst, Gartner (News - Alert); and Ian Head, Research Director,
Gartner, wrote that security and risk management (SRM) tasked with
ensuring application and data security should: "Scan for known
vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in all open-source and third-party
components. Ideally, build out a complete bill of materials using
software composition analysis." They also recommend: "Stop trying to
remove all unknown vulnerabilities in custom code, which increases false
positives. Instead, focus developers on those with the highest severity
and confidence."*
StackRox Prevent automates security and compliance for container
deployments based on monitoring and analyzing information across
multiple dimensions - including vulnerability scans, as well as host,
container and orchestrator configurations. This approach eliminates the
time-consuming, complex work required to pinpoint and remediate security
risks, and helps security teams share actionable information with DevOps
teams using integrations with familiar workflow tools.
StackRox Prevent delivers:
-
A comprehensive picture of container risk. Via deep
orchestrator integration, security teams can establish risk awareness
at the service and cluster levels. The holistic view of the entire
container attak surface StackRox Prevent generates helps
organizations make risk-informed security decisions.
-
Host, container, and orchestrator configuration assessment. StackRox
Prevent enables security teams to easily identify security risks
spanning various parts of the container stack and fast-track
remediation efforts to eliminate container vulnerabilities and
misconfigurations.
-
Simplified container governance. StackRox eliminates
complexities by automating configuration checks and policy enforcement
across multiple platforms.
"At StackRox, we're committed to helping our enterprise and government
customers secure their container environments across all phases of the
container lifecycle," said Sameer Bhalotra, co-founder and CEO for
StackRox. "We're pleased to offer this comprehensive approach of using
StackRox Prevent to mitigate risks by eliminating vulnerabilities and
misconfigurations in the build and deploy phases along with our flagship
product - StackRox Detect and Respond - for runtime security in
production environments."
Availability
The StackRox Prevent beta and free assessment service are now available,
with general availability of StackRox Prevent expected in Q2 2018.
Resources:
*Gartner, 10 Things to Get Right for Successful DevSecOps, Neil
MacDonald and Ian Head, 3 October 2017.
About StackRox
Founded in 2014, StackRox
helps enterprises secure their cloud-native applications at scale from
container build and deployment through runtime. StackRox enables
security teams to centralize container deployment governance, visualize
the container attack surface, expose malicious activity, and stop
attacker activity. It combines a new security architecture, machine
learning, and protective actions to disrupt attacks in real time and
limit their impact. Backed by Sequoia Capital (News - Alert), StackRox is the choice of
Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005482/en/
