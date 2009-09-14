|
New Cyber Defense Solutions Protect SAIC Customers from Distributed Denial of Service Attacks
Large-scale, persistent Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks
directed at cyber infrastructure are becoming a major threat to our
federal government and commercial customers. DDoS attacks slow down, or
in some cases, completely block access to websites or services.
Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC (News - Alert)) with Community DNS
LLC will now offer an innovative set of advanced cybersecurity and
intelligence services to mitigate DDoS and other DNS based attacks.
These offerings will give customers an innovative and cost effective
solution without purchasing software or hardware for their
infrastructure.
"CommunityDNS is a leading Internet operations, security, and DNS
service provider. Partnering with CommunityDNS enables SAIC to offer
services that may prevent regrettable events from unfolding," said Paul
Welch, SAIC vice president of cyber solutions. "These threats are
constantly evolving. Together, we are working to provide customers with
solutions that address a top pain point without requiring burdensome
network software deployments."
DDoS attacks can overwhelm a site with malicious requests. These attacks
are increasingly targeting network infrastructure and the Domain Name
System (DNS); the system that translates domain names to IP addresses.
This new offering joins SAIC's as-a-service (aaS) cyber suite that
offers mitigation capabilities that block and protect organizations
against large scale DDoS attacks at or near the point of attack. By
focusing on the point of attack, this capability keeps customers'
websites running smoothly without impacting the network or servers.
SAIC can also provide resiliency and security by putting authoritative
DNS ndes inside a customer's architecture. These hardened nodes contain
authoritative DNS records and ensure our clients remain up and running
when parts of the Internet are failing.
These aaS offerings also include cyber situational awareness
capabilities by providing near real-time, high-resolution Border Gateway (News - Alert)
Protocol data, giving organizations visibility into their data as it
travels over the Internet.
SAIC's solution does the following:
-
Provides resiliency in the face of massive DDoS attacks
-
Removes cache poisoning or man-in-the-middle attacks on DNS
-
Enables in-network users to communicate if access to the Internet is
limited
-
Enhances Cyber Threat Hunting with near realtime BGP data
"We are honored to be working with a stellar company like SAIC to
deliver superior solutions to customers whose presence and security on
the global Internet is paramount," said CommunityDNS President Adam Suri.
About SAIC
SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle
services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and
enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity
through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of
systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex
projects. SAIC's more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and
mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of
approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For
ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
About Community DNS LLC
For over two decades, the CDNS name is synonymous with providing
operations, security and resiliency to the Internet's critical
infrastructure, including the Internet's authoritative Domain Name
System (DNS), Top Level Domains (TLDs), and communication services. The
parent company, CDNS, is Headquartered out of Bath, UK with operations
in the United Kingdom, Japan, and the United States, and with
point-of-presence in over 48 countries across five continents. For more
information, visit cdns.com.
