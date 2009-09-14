[February 21, 2018] New Cyber Defense Solutions Protect SAIC Customers from Distributed Denial of Service Attacks

Large-scale, persistent Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks directed at cyber infrastructure are becoming a major threat to our federal government and commercial customers. DDoS attacks slow down, or in some cases, completely block access to websites or services. Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC (News - Alert) ) with Community DNS LLC will now offer an innovative set of advanced cybersecurity and intelligence services to mitigate DDoS and other DNS based attacks. These offerings will give customers an innovative and cost effective solution without purchasing software or hardware for their infrastructure. "CommunityDNS is a leading Internet operations, security, and DNS service provider. Partnering with CommunityDNS enables SAIC to offer services that may prevent regrettable events from unfolding," said Paul Welch, SAIC vice president of cyber solutions. "These threats are constantly evolving. Together, we are working to provide customers with solutions that address a top pain point without requiring burdensome network software deployments." DDoS attacks can overwhelm a site with malicious requests. These attacks are increasingly targeting network infrastructure and the Domain Name System (DNS); the system that translates domain names to IP addresses. This new offering joins SAIC's as-a-service (aaS) cyber suite that offers mitigation capabilities that block and protect organizations against large scale DDoS attacks at or near the point of attack. By focusing on the point of attack, this capability keeps customers' websites running smoothly without impacting the network or servers. SAIC can also provide resiliency and security by putting authoritative DNS ndes inside a customer's architecture. These hardened nodes contain authoritative DNS records and ensure our clients remain up and running when parts of the Internet are failing. These aaS offerings also include cyber situational awareness capabilities by providing near real-time, high-resolution Border Gateway (News - Alert) Protocol data, giving organizations visibility into their data as it travels over the Internet. SAIC's solution does the following:

Provides resiliency in the face of massive DDoS attacks

Removes cache poisoning or man-in-the-middle attacks on DNS

Enables in-network users to communicate if access to the Internet is limited

Enhances Cyber Threat Hunting with near realtime BGP data "We are honored to be working with a stellar company like SAIC to deliver superior solutions to customers whose presence and security on the global Internet is paramount," said CommunityDNS President Adam Suri. About SAIC SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. SAIC is Redefining Ingenuity through its deep customer and domain knowledge to enable the delivery of systems engineering and integration offerings for large, complex projects. SAIC's more than 15,000 employees are driven by integrity and mission focus to serve customers in the U.S. federal government. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $4.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom. About Community DNS LLC For over two decades, the CDNS name is synonymous with providing operations, security and resiliency to the Internet's critical infrastructure, including the Internet's authoritative Domain Name System (DNS), Top Level Domains (TLDs), and communication services. The parent company, CDNS, is Headquartered out of Bath, UK with operations in the United Kingdom, Japan, and the United States, and with point-of-presence in over 48 countries across five continents. For more information, visit cdns.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221006003/en/

