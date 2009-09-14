|
|[February 21, 2018]
|
New Customer Experience (CX) Industry Report Finds CX Goes Mainstream: All Industries & Roles Empowered by Human Insights
Organizations around the world are in the midst of a sea change in
customer experience (CX) that spans all industries, roles, and company
sizes. Understanding every customer touchpoint, reaction, and
expectation has transitioned from being a cutting-edge advantage to a
necessary part of every business decision. In fact, "Improving CX
improves profitability: the revenue growth of CX leaders is 5.1 times
that of laggards" (Forrester's
The US Customer Experience Index, 2017).
CX research grows far beyond usability: The number one use is understanding customers and their needs; followed by usability testing of websites, prototypes, and products; CX research on customer journeys; and benchmarking against competitors. Emerging uses include testing customer reactions to marketing content, understanding customer behavior and lifestyles, and complex in-the-wild experiences. (Graphic: Business Wire)
In the fifth annual Customer
Experience (CX) Industry Report, UserTesting,
the leading on-demand human insights platform, asked 3,900 professionals
in Product, Marketing, Design and Research across a wide variety of
industries how their organizations approach CX and conduct CX research.
The respondents expressed six key ideas:
-
Great CX is critical to business success: 90% say that great
customer experience is critical to success, and nearly 90% say their
companies compete on the basis of CX
-
Strong support for democratizing CX research: 90% want to
empower other employees throughout the company to conduct their own CX
research, enabling everyone to add fast human insight to every
business decision
-
CX research grows far beyond usability: The number-one driver
for CX research is "understanding customers and their needs"
-
CX research frequency and budgets continue to increase: For the
fifth year in a row, customer experience research is increasing; and
about half reported that CX research budgets increased--only 5%
said it declined
-
Too much emphasis on quantitative data: More than three-fourths
said surveys and analytics often fail to explain customer behavior;
and more than half of A/B tests fail to produce a statistically
significant result
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI) most likely to impact CX: Over 60%
reported AI will be the most important trend impacting customer
experience over the next five years
"In prior years, great customer experience was an aspiration, with only
a handful of companies leading the charge," said Mike Mace, VP of
Product Insights at UserTesting. "In 2018, CX is front and center at
most companies, which has led to a dramatic increase in the number of
people who gather quick human insights, a.k.a. the 'democratization of
CX research'. Today a rising tide of employees across disciplines and
titles are being empowered to conduct their own CX studies--to uncover
the why of customer behavior--and to make customer-first
decisions that increase brand loyalty and profitability."
A copy of the full report, including charts, is available for download
at https://info.usertesting.com/industry-survey_the-customer-experience-industry-report-2018_registration.html.
About UserTesting
UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer
experience powered by human insights. With UserTesting's on-demand human
insights platform, companies across industries make accurate
customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands.
With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital and customer
experience executives confidently and quickly create the right
experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and
revenue. UserTesting delivers human insights to over 35,000 customers,
including nine of the top 10 largest web properties, and is backed by
Accel and OpenView. UserTesting is headquartered in Mountain View, CA (News - Alert).
To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.
