New Customer Experience (CX) Industry Report Finds CX Goes Mainstream: All Industries & Roles Empowered by Human Insights

Organizations around the world are in the midst of a sea change in customer experience (CX) that spans all industries, roles, and company sizes. Understanding every customer touchpoint, reaction, and expectation has transitioned from being a cutting-edge advantage to a necessary part of every business decision. In fact, "Improving CX improves profitability: the revenue growth of CX leaders is 5.1 times that of laggards" (Forrester's The US Customer Experience Index, 2017). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005081/en/ CX research grows far beyond usability: The number one use is understanding customers and their needs; followed by usability testing of websites, prototypes, and products; CX research on customer journeys; and benchmarking against competitors. Emerging uses include testing customer reactions to marketing content, understanding customer behavior and lifestyles, and complex in-the-wild experiences. (Graphic: Business Wire) In the fifth annual Customer Experience (CX) Industry Report, UserTesting, the leading on-demand human insights platform, asked 3,900 professionals in Product, Marketing, Design and Research across a wide variety of industries how their organizations approach CX and conduct CX research. The respondents expressed six key ideas: Great CX is critical to business success: 90% say that great customer experience is critical to success, and nearly 90% say their companies compete on the basis of CX

More than three-fourths said surveys and analytics often fail to explain customer behavior; and more than half of A/B tests fail to produce a statistically significant result Artificial Intelligence (AI) most likely to impact CX: Over 60% reported AI will be the most important trend impacting customer experience over the next five years "In prior years, great customer experience was an aspiration, with only a handful of companies leading the charge," said Mike Mace, VP of Product Insights at UserTesting. "In 2018, CX is front and center at most companies, which has led to a dramatic increase in the number of people who gather quick human insights, a.k.a. the 'democratization of CX research'. Today a rising tide of employees across disciplines and titles are being empowered to conduct their own CX studies--to uncover the why of customer behavior--and to make customer-first decisions that increase brand loyalty and profitability."

