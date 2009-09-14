|
New Global Cybersecurity Report Reveals Cybercrime Takes Almost $600 Billion Toll on Global Economy
McAfee (News - Alert), in partnership with the Center for Strategic and International
Studies (CSIS), today released "Economic
Impact of Cybercrime - No Slowing Down," a global report that
focuses on the significant impact that cybercrime has on economies
worldwide. The report concludes that cybercrime costs businesses close
to $600 billion, or 0.8 percent of global GDP, which is up from a 2014
study that put global losses at about $445 billion.
The report attributes the growth over three years to cybercriminals
quickly adopting new technologies, the ease of engaging in cybercrime -
including an expanding number of cybercrime centers - and the growing
financial sophistication of top-tier cybercriminals.
"The digital world has transformed almost every aspect of our lives,
including risk and crime, so that crime is more efficient, less risky,
more profitable and has never been easier to execute," said Steve
Grobman, Chief Technology Officer for McAfee. "Consider the use of
ransomware, where criminals can outsource much of their work to skilled
contractors. Ransomware-as-a-service cloud providers efficiently scale
attacks to target millions of systems, and attacks are automated to
require minimal human involvement. Add to these factors cryptocurrencies
that ease rapid monetization, while minimizing the risk of arrest, and
you must sadly conclude that the $600 billion cybercrime figure reflects
the extent to which our technological accomplishments have transformed
the criminal economy as dramatically as they have every other portion of
our economy."
Banks remain the favorite target of cybecriminals, and nation states
are the most dangerous source of cybercrime, the report finds. Russia,
North Korea and Iran are the most active in hacking financial
institutions, while China is the most active in cyber espionage.
"Our research bore out the fact that Russia is the leader in cybercrime,
reflecting the skill of its hacker community and its disdain for western
law enforcement," said James Lewis, senior vice president at CSIS.
"North Korea is second in line, as the nation uses cryptocurrency theft
to help fund its regime, and we're now seeing an expanding number of
cybercrime centers, including not only North Korea but also Brazil,
India and Vietnam."
The report measures cybercrime in North America, Europe and Central
Asia, East Asia and the Pacific, South Asia, Latin America and the
Caribbean, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. Not
surprisingly, cybercrime losses are greater in richer countries.
However, the countries with the greatest losses (as a percentage of
national income) are mid-tier nations that are digitized but not yet
fully capable in cybersecurity.
Methodology
The report did not attempt to measure the cost of all malicious activity
on the internet, focusing instead on criminals gaining illicit access to
a victim's computer or network. The elements of cybercrime the authors
identify include:
-
The loss of IP and business-confidential information
-
Online fraud and financial crimes, often the result of stolen
personally identifiable information
-
Financial manipulation directed toward publicly-traded companies
-
Opportunity costs, including disruption in production or services and
reduced trust in online activities
-
The cost of securing networks, purchasing cyber insurance and paying
for recovery from cyber-attacks
-
Reputational damage and liability risk for the affected company and
its brand
To help scope the cost of malicious cyber-activity, the authors looked
at other types of crime for which there are estimates, including
maritime piracy, pilferage and transnational crime. They note that data
on cybercrime remains poor because of underreporting and a laxness in
most governments around the world to collect data on cybercrime.
Recommendations
The report also includes some recommendations on how to deal with
cybercrime, including:
-
Uniform implementation of basic security measures and investment in
defensive technologies
-
Increased cooperation among international law enforcement agencies
-
Improved collection of data by national authorities
-
Greater standardization and coordination of cybersecurity requirements
-
Progress on the Budapest Convention, a formal treaty on cybercrime
-
International pressure on state sanctuaries for cybercrime
