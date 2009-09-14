[February 21, 2018] New Efficacy Research Demonstrates Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® Meets Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Federal Funding Requirements, Including School Improvement Funds

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- A new research study titled "i-Ready Efficacy: Research on i-Ready Program Impact" demonstrates that Curriculum Associates' K–8 i-Ready Instruction meets the federal funding requirements for the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The research places i-Ready as a Level 3 program demonstrating "Promising Evidence." Schools across the country can use Title I funding to implement the online diagnostic and instructional program as an evidence-based program as defined by ESSA. In addition, this research evidence level allows schools to use school improvement funds to implement i-Ready. Research confirms what educators know about i-Ready: students who use the program experience significant improvements in their English language arts and mathematics performance. "With millions of students and educators currently using i-Ready to support deeper individualized learning, the stakes could not be higher," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are committed to driving the greatest possible gains for all learners, and this study demonstrates the remarkable impact the program is having in classrooms nationwide." The comprehensive study, which examined assessment data from more than four million students uring the 2016–17 academic year, found that students using i-Ready Instruction with fidelity experienced significantly greater learning gains—39 percent gains for English language arts and 38 percent gains for mathematics—than students who did not use the program. Analysis confirms these results are statistically significant. The overall strong effect of i-Ready was also found across subgroups such as economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities, and English language learners. Built to address the rigor of the new standards, i-Ready's mathematics and English language arts programs help students make real gains. i-Ready collects a broad spectrum of rich data on student abilities that identifies areas where a student is struggling, measures growth across a student's career, supports teacher-led differentiated instruction, and provides a personalized instructional path within a single online solution. i-Ready is currently being used this school year by nearly 15 percent of all K–8 students nationwide across all 50 states. To learn more about i-Ready, visit www.i-Ready.com.

To read the complete research study, visit https://www.curriculumassociates.com/essaresearch. About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-efficacy-research-demonstrates-curriculum-associates-i-ready-meets-every-student-succeeds-act-essa-federal-funding-requirements-including-school-improvement-funds-300601922.html SOURCE Curriculum Associates

