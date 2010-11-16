|
|[February 20, 2018]
|
New TNS Report Raises Concern over Data Consumption Habits of Roaming Subscribers
Operators need to prepare for a substantial increase in data consumption
pressures from roaming subscribers according to a new report
from Transaction
Network Services (TNS (News - Alert)).
The report focuses on the findings of an independent survey*,
commissioned by TNS, which explores how many cell phone users continue
to use their apps when roaming, whether they leave them open in the
background when not using them, and if they attempt to limit their data
consumption when not on their home network.
Paul Florack, Vice President of Product Management for TNS' Telecommunication
Services Division, said: "Our findings indicate that while unlimited
data plans that include roaming have been around for a while, users
still appear wary when it comes to using data when roaming, but that
will change. 54% of the subscribers in our survey confirmed that they
continue to use apps when roaming outside of their home network. This
suggests that the habits ingrained during the dominance of tiered plans
are slower to evolve, and operators should acknowledge that the data
consumption levels of roaming subscribers currently are much lower than
can be expected over the coming months and years.
"Pressures on operator networks will increase as cell phone users slip
into new habits which align with their new freedom to consume as much
data when roaming
as they wish without incurring additional costs. As well as capacity
pressures, operators can expect to incur far greater wholesale roaming
costs and potentially see increases in subscriber churn rates if the
larger data demands are not satisfied in line with subscriber
expectations."
TNS' report
looks at the survey findings in detail, including analysis of the
responses by age and gender, providing valuable insights for operators.
Cell phone users aged between 18 and 24 left apps running open in the
background more than the other age groups, while more women than men
attempted to limit the amount of data they consumed when roaming.
Mr Florack said: "We encourage operators to review our report and take
into consideration the implications of our findings in their network
planning activities. Operators with a high proportion of subscribers
that roam would benefit from considering a data compression and
optimization solution which increases available bandwidth while reducing
backhaul and bandwidth costs."
The report entitled Subscriber Data Consumption Habits is
available to download for free by clicking
here or by emailing solutions@tnsi.com.
From small rural operators in the US to the largest multi-national
carriers, TNS has over 500 operator customers and addresses the full
needs of wireless and wireline operators in the US and globally. TNS'
networks have been specifically designed and configured for the
transmission of transaction-related time sensitive data and support a
variety of widely accepted communications protocols.
Since it was founded in 1990, TNS has grown to provide services in more
than 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific
region, and offers 24x7x365 support via its Network Operating Centers in
the US, UK and Australia. For more information about TNS please visit www.tnsi.com.
ENDS
* KANTAR TNS (Research Express) commissioned a US survey in September
2017 on behalf of Transaction Network Services (News - Alert). The survey interviewed
1,046 US adults of which 986 confirmed they were cell phone users and
eligible to complete the survey. The survey was conducted by online
self-completion interview between 14th - 18th
September 2017 by Kantar TNS. The survey is designed to be nationally
representative of adults interviewed per country. The surveys use a
quota sample based on age interlocked within gender. Post fieldwork
correctional weighting within age and gender, has been used to ensure
the representativeness of the survey.
About Transaction Network Services:
Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data
communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range
of networks and innovative value-added services which enable
transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such
as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the
financial markets.
Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now
provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and
the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has
designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety
of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be
scalable and accessible by multiple methods.
