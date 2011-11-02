|
|[February 20, 2018]
New PubMatic Research Shows Private Marketplaces Drive Global Mobile Advertising Growth
PubMatic,
the publisher-focused sell-side platform (SSP) for an open digital media
future, today announced findings from its Q4
2017 Quarterly Mobile Index (QMI). The report, which identifies
trends in mobile advertising, found that mobile private marketplaces
(PMPs) monetized impression volume increased by 37 percent
year-over-year (YOY) in Q4 2017, adding to a long growth streak for
mobile PMPs now spanning eight consecutive quarters.
The upswing for mobile PMPs is attributed to major marketers continuing
to increase spend through programmatic channels. PMPs offer robust
options for advertisers to gain access to premium inventory coupled with
safeguards for ad fraud and brand risk, amid growing concerns about
quality, viewability and transparency. For publishers, PMPs provide more
control over their inventory and partnership with buyers. As a result,
mobile PMP eCPMs globally in 2017 were priced at a 155 percent premium,
compared to those paid for the average mobile open exchange impression.
"We have seen a profound shift towards supply chain integrity and
quality in 2017," explained Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO of PubMatic.
"We expect this trend towards quality and programmatic direct to
continue in 2018 as advertisers increasingly demand higher standards for
transacting. As an industry, we need to continue our efforts in giving
buyers access to highly-engaged mobile audiences in a brand safe
environment while providing sellers greater visibility and control."
Additionally, PubMatic's new report shows mobile header bidding moved
into the mainstream and approached maturity at the end of 2017, with
global volume growth rates slowing to 'merely' robust levels by Q4.
Mobile web experienced 121 percent YOY growth in header bidding
impression volume in Q4 2017, more closely aligning with desktop
inventory, which experienced an 81 percent YOY impression growth rate
over the same period. As publishers deepened their header bidding
expertise, the popularity of hybrid solutions offering both client- and
server-side integrations, such as PubMatic's OpenWrap,
rose from 13.6 percent to 20.7 percent adoption rate between September
and December 2017 according to ServerBid.
More highlights from the Q4 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index include:
-
Apps drove mobile volume growth in 2017, while mobile web eCPMs rose
more than 50 percent YOY globally.
-
Android (News - Alert) built a dominant OS lead to represent roughly eight-in-ten
monetized mobile app impressions worldwide in 2017, while iOS
delivered higher eCPMs.
-
Header bidding impression volumes monetized via mobile web in 2017
expanded fastest in APAC where they rose 43X YOY, followed by 4X YOY
expansion in EMEA and 1.5X in the Americas.
-
Mobile video remained a developing opportunity as its global footprint
expanded with mobile video eCPMs catching up to desktop in 2017.
Visit the PubMatic website to view the full Q4
2017 Quarterly Mobile Index report.
QMI METHODOLOGY
PubMatic's yield and data analytics team analyzes over ten trillion
advertiser bids on a monthly basis, utilizing the company's
best-in-class analytics capabilities. The Q4 2017 QMI incorporates
impressions, revenue and eCPM data from these reports to provide a
high-level analysis of key trends within the mobile advertising
industry. Data is from the fourth quarter of 2017 (i.e., October 1, 2017
to December 31, 2017) and calendar year 2017, as well as the
corresponding prior year periods. "Monetized impressions" or "paid
impressions" are defined as impressions that were sold through the
PubMatic platform, and "eCPM" is defined as the effective cost per one
thousand impressions.
About PubMatic
PubMatic is a publisher-focused sell-side platform for an open digital
media future. Featuring leading omni-channel revenue automation
technology for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for
media buyers, PubMatic's publisher-first approach enables advertisers to
access premium inventory at scale. Processing over ten trillion
advertiser bids per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure
to drive publisher monetization and control over their ad inventory.
Since 2006, PubMatic's focus on data and technology innovation has
fueled the rise of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered
in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 13 offices and six data
centers worldwide.
PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc. Other trademarks
are the property of their respective owners.
This press release and the QMI may contain inaccuracies, and the QMI is
based on operational data that has not been audited or reviewed by a
third-party. They may contain forward-looking statements about future
results and other events that have not yet occurred. Actual results may
differ materially from PubMatic's expressed expectations due to future
risks and uncertainties. PubMatic does not intend to update the
information contained in this press release or the QMI if any
information or statement contained herein or therein is, or later turns
out to be, inaccurate.
