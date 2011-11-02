[February 20, 2018] New Company TRACKS Primed to Become Music Industry's Largest One-Stop Licensing Solution for Professional Videographers

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TRACKS, a new online micro sync licensing service allowing professional videographers to choose from hundreds of thousands of songs for inclusion in life event videos and photomontages, recently announced the Open Beta launch of www.tracksmusic.com. The wedding and life event videography market is a billion-dollar industry, and professionally produced productions are undoubtedly enhanced by inclusion of celebrants' favorite songs. However, in a survey conducted by TRACKS, less than one percent of wedding videos scored with popular music and posted to social media contained licensed recordings. Until now, videographers would have had to research and negotiate licenses with a myriad of labels and publishers in order to secure proper licensing for their productions, a complicated, time consuming and often fruitless endeavor. The TRACKS micro sync platform helps bridge the gap between music rights holders and creators, ensuring that professionally produced videos can be licensed properly without risk of copyright strikes or takedown. A key feature of the TRACKS platform is the ability to tag and track licensed videos through inaudible fingerprinting of the licensed maser, which can be recognized by existing social media content ID systems and provide music rights partners with the ability to parse licensed content across any website and match back to the specific production. "We have worked very closely with the RIAA, NMPA and the some of the leading videographer associations to address the need for underlying synchronization licenses for professional works," said Michael Gordon, CEO of TRACKS. "Our platform comes at a great time, as the music industry becomes more and more proactive in licensing and enforcing copyright on social media sites. We believe that tracksmusic.com will provide a perfect win/win solution for our music rights partners and the life event videographers and photographers, with tremendous potential to expand into other underserved synch products." TRACKS currently has agreements in place with the Warner Music Group family of labels as well many leading publishers and management groups including Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Publishing, BMG Rights Management and Kobalt. Tracks hopes to add the Sony and Universal Music Group catalogs in the coming months along with many modern and timeless compositions controlled by a number of independent publishers, fulfilling its mandate of creating a comprehensive, industry wide licensing platform.

About TRACKS:

TRACKS was formed in 2017 as a joint venture between Catch Media Inc. and Village Media LTD. This collaboration brought together a powerful blend of an experienced technology company, well trusted by the music industry, and a company formed by serial entrepreneurs with strong digital marketing experience. For more information, visit www.tracksmusic.com. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-company-tracks-primed-to-become-music-industrys-largest-one-stop-licensing-solution-for-professional-videographers-300601171.html SOURCE TRACKS

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]