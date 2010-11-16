[February 20, 2018] New Wiegand Switch from FEIG Electronics Reduces Costs for Vehicle Access Control

Today FEIG Electronics, a leading global supplier of radio frequency identification (RFID) readers and antennas, is launching a uniquely cost-effective 2-lane Wiegand Switch for vehicle access control. Existing vehicle access control applications with two lanes require two separate RFID readers, whereas now only one reader, such as the ISC.LRU1002, can handle two lanes. Additional advantages to implementing the Wiegand Switch include reduced hardware costs and less space needed for the security electronics -- a critical issue for gate and parking installations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005669/en/ FEIG Wiegand Switch (Photo: Business Wire) FEIG Wiegand Switch (Photo: Business Wire)

FEIG's latest addition to their vehicle access control is ideal for applications where reliable, inexpensive and secure identification of vehicles comes in handy such as gate access control and parking facilities. According to Manuel Haertlé, senior product manager for FEIG Electronics, "Our customers are eagerly anticipating the new Wiegand Switch because it's about one-tenth the cost and size of the typical RFID reader." The Wiegand Switch offers advanced functionality for standalone security readers and has: Active-channel Indicators and signal improvement to reduce communication problems.

Compact housing of 99mm x 90mm x 22.5 mm (3.9"x3.5"x.8") and DIN rail mounting to ensure easy, unobtrusive installation.

Supports existing infrastructure that can connect to multiple readers. The Wiegand Switch routes a signal to a dedicated vehicle entrance or exit input on the access control panel. This signal comes from an RFID reader after the connected antennas have identified an RFID enabled tag (News - Alert) on the appropriate lane. The new Wiegand Switch is currently available for samples and will be available for purchase in March 2018. The Wiegand Switch will be on display at Intertraffic Amsterdam, RAI, March 20-23 in Hall 2, Stand 02.113. The switch is also part of the Security Industry Association's (SIA) New Product Showcase (NPS) at the 2018 ISC West show in Las Vegas, April 10-13, and will be placed in the Access Control Devices & Peripherals Wireless Best New Product Award. For more information, contact FEIG Electronics directly at info@feig-electronics.com. ABOUT FEIG ELECTRONICS, INC. FEIG Electronics, a leading global supplier of RFID readers and antennas, is one of the few suppliers worldwide offering RFID readers and antennas for all standard operating frequencies: LF (125 kHz), HF (13.56 MHz), UHF (860-960 MHz). A trusted pioneer in RFID with more than 50 years of industry experience, FEIG delivers unrivalled data collection, authentication and identification solutions, as well as secure contactless payment systems. FEIG readers, available for plug-in, desktop and handheld applications, supports next-generation contactless credit cards, debit cards, smart cards, NFC and access control credentials to enable fast, accurate, reliable and secure transactions. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005669/en/

