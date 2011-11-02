[February 20, 2018] New Ciox Hires Forge Paths in Tech Transformation

Ciox, a technology-driven healthcare company, announces new hires who will guide the company's digital future. Florian Quarre is chief digital officer; David Dyke is vice president, product management; and Paula Lawlor is executive vice president, provider solutions. The new executives will guide Ciox as it adopts a technology-based platform, designed to make release of information (ROI) easier and more secure. Ciox rolled out the new connected cloud platform, HealthSource, to select customers in 2017, and the platform will be expanded dramatically throughout 2018. "As Ciox transforms the way we do business, our new executives will lead the way in innovation," says CEO Paul Roma. "They will oversee new projects while ensuring we remain true to our principles of enabling people to stay healthy through better management of their information." Quarre has more than 15 years of expertise leading and advising the transformation of large healthcare organizations within the U.S. and globally, using emerging technologies - such as blockchain and artificial intelligence - with an accelerated incubation path to deliver enterprise business value. Prior to his role at Ciox, Quarre led Deloitte (News - Alert) Consulting's healthcare blockchain practice, focusing on the adoption of blockchain as an enabling technology. Before coming to Ciox, Dyke served as vice president, product management & business development, for Change Healthcare. There, he was responsible for delivering innovation and value to healthcare providers wih a focus on customer engagement. Lawlor brings 30 years of diverse C-suite revenue cycle and healthcare management experience to Ciox. Previously, she served as president and chief operating officer at Accuity Development Systems, and she has also been an AHIMA Foundation board member since 2014. At Ciox, she oversees the KnowledgeBridge Team, a cross-disciplinary group with industry experts designed to support operations. The team will also include other new hires: Carrie Graves, vice president provider operations; Kelly Gates, vice president provider solutions; and Geoff New, vice president provider solutions. Graves previously served as director of strategic initiatives for Conifer Health Solutions. Gates previously served at Optum360 as service line leader for Clinical Documentation Improvement solution services, where she was responsible for the development of their CDI and Quality software solution. New has led mid-cycle operations, process reengineering, regulatory compliance, and performance-improvement initiatives for leading hospital systems around the country.

As Ciox moves closer to implementing HealthSource on a wider scale, the new set of executives will push the company forward while ensuring its core values stand firm as ever. Ciox recognizes that every record represents a real person. With new leaders in place, Ciox is ideally positioned to ensure continued advancements in ROI innovation. About Ciox Health Ciox, a technology-driven healthcare company, is dedicated to improving U.S. health decisions by ensuring vital health information is quickly and securely codified, abstracted and shared with the right people at the right time during the healthcare continuum. Through our expertise in release of information, record retrieval, clinical coding and abstraction, we improve the management and sharing of health information by modernizing workflows, facilitating access to clinical data, and improving the accuracy and flow of health information. With strong relationships and specialized expertise, we deliver the highest level of quality and process optimization to our partners, including three out of five U.S. hospitals, 140 health plans, and 16,000+ physician practices nationwide. Learn more about Ciox and our unique solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com. Ciox is also on Twitter and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005248/en/

