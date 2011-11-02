|
|[February 20, 2018]
|
New Ciox Hires Forge Paths in Tech Transformation
Ciox,
a technology-driven healthcare company, announces new hires who will
guide the company's digital future. Florian Quarre is chief digital
officer; David Dyke is vice president, product management; and Paula
Lawlor is executive vice president, provider solutions.
The new executives will guide Ciox as it adopts a technology-based
platform, designed to make release of information (ROI) easier and more
secure. Ciox rolled out the new connected cloud platform, HealthSource,
to select customers in 2017, and the platform will be expanded
dramatically throughout 2018.
"As Ciox transforms the way we do business, our new executives will lead
the way in innovation," says CEO Paul Roma. "They will oversee new
projects while ensuring we remain true to our principles of enabling
people to stay healthy through better management of their information."
Quarre has more than 15 years of expertise leading and advising the
transformation of large healthcare organizations within the U.S. and
globally, using emerging technologies - such as blockchain and
artificial intelligence - with an accelerated incubation path to deliver
enterprise business value. Prior to his role at Ciox, Quarre led
Deloitte (News - Alert) Consulting's healthcare blockchain practice, focusing on the
adoption of blockchain as an enabling technology.
Before coming to Ciox, Dyke served as vice president, product management
& business development, for Change Healthcare. There, he was responsible
for delivering innovation and value to healthcare providers wih a focus
on customer engagement.
Lawlor brings 30 years of diverse C-suite revenue cycle and healthcare
management experience to Ciox. Previously, she served as president and
chief operating officer at Accuity Development Systems, and she has also
been an AHIMA Foundation board member since 2014.
At Ciox, she oversees the KnowledgeBridge Team, a cross-disciplinary
group with industry experts designed to support operations. The team
will also include other new hires: Carrie Graves, vice president
provider operations; Kelly Gates, vice president provider solutions; and
Geoff New, vice president provider solutions. Graves previously served
as director of strategic initiatives for Conifer Health Solutions. Gates
previously served at Optum360 as service line leader for Clinical
Documentation Improvement solution services, where she was responsible
for the development of their CDI and Quality software solution. New has
led mid-cycle operations, process reengineering, regulatory compliance,
and performance-improvement initiatives for leading hospital systems
around the country.
As Ciox moves closer to implementing HealthSource on a wider scale, the
new set of executives will push the company forward while ensuring its
core values stand firm as ever. Ciox recognizes that every record
represents a real person. With new leaders in place, Ciox is ideally
positioned to ensure continued advancements in ROI innovation.
About Ciox Health
Ciox, a technology-driven healthcare company, is dedicated to improving
U.S. health decisions by ensuring vital health information is quickly
and securely codified, abstracted and shared with the right people at
the right time during the healthcare continuum. Through our expertise in
release of information, record retrieval, clinical coding and
abstraction, we improve the management and sharing of health information
by modernizing workflows, facilitating access to clinical data, and
improving the accuracy and flow of health information. With strong
relationships and specialized expertise, we deliver the highest level of
quality and process optimization to our partners, including three out of
five U.S. hospitals, 140 health plans, and 16,000+ physician practices
nationwide. Learn more about Ciox and our unique solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com.
