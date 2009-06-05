[February 19, 2018] New AmpliVox Rack Cabinets Store Components with Style and Security

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpliVox Sound Systems now offers attractive rack cabinets that combine classic, elegant styling with convenience, mobility, and security. The new cabinets, available in 12U, 21U, and 30U, and laminate or wood veneer finishes, allow computer and control systems to be stored anywhere. AmpliVox's new rack cabinets are designed and engineered with safety, security, and elegance in mind. The 19-inch standard rack rails allow up to 12U or 21U components (17 inches deep) to be stacked inside, concealed within a traditionally-finished cabinet in a choice of colors. The cabinet includes key-locked front and rear doors for easy access, with a black tinted acrylic panel in the front door as well as unobtrusive ventilation openings. The cabinet also contains a quiet UL-listed fan to cool components. Inside, units plug into a six-outlet poer strip with surge suppressor, connected to a ten-foot external power cord. The entire cabinet can be moved easily on sturdy 3" rolling casters, the front two of which can be locked in place. The rack cabinets are built to furniture quality standards and available in six different finishes to match any décor. They also coordinate with many of the lecterns in AmpliVox's extensive line of multimedia furniture products. "These rack cabinets enhance any room with their elegant design," notes AmpliVox CEO Don Roth. "They combine great functionality with appealing style for business, educational, hospitality, house of worship, and other professional settings."

About AmpliVox AmpliVox ® Sound Systems products are predominantly made in the USA, meet stringent CE standards, and come with a warranty up to 12 years. AmpliVox ® Sound Systems offers an extensive range of superior quality, simple to operate, and reliable electronics, including our new integrated multi-media furniture line, to provide maximum satisfaction and ensure a crystal clear message. AmpliVox was named Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in recognition of its outstanding company values. AmpliVox products are compliant with the California Environmental Protection Agency Air Resources Board (CARB) and our PA systems and lecterns are manufactured to be RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substance) and WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Compliant. Visit http://www.ampli.com for more information. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-amplivox-rack-cabinets-store-components-with-style-and-security-300600735.html SOURCE AmpliVox Sound Systems

