New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Xerox Board and Claims That It Defrauded Its Shareholders

Lynda J. Grant, an attorney with over 30 years of experience representing wronged shareholders and consumers and a New York Metro Superlawyer, announces that TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty and federal securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX)("Xerox" or the "Company") in relation to its recently announced merger with a joint venture of FujiFilm Holdings Corporation ("Fuji"), known as FujiXerox (the "Joint Venture"). On about January 31, 2018, Xerox announced that it was entering into a transaction through which Xerox would merge into the Joint Venture (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is structured so that Fuji ultimately will obtain 5.1% of the Joint Venture and a majority of its board positions, while Xerox shareholders will become minority shareholders. Darwin Deason ("Deason") and Carl Icahn ("Icahn"), two of the company's largest shareholders have claimed that the Company lied to its shareholders about its agreements with Fuji, and whether the Company can take steps to maximize shareholder value. Deason and Icahn claim that shareholders have been defrauded for years into approving a board that hid agreements with Fuji from its shareholders. TheGrantLawFirm is presently investigating whether Xerox's directors have breached their fiduciary duties by approving the Transaction, whether the terms of the Transaction are unfair or whether the Company violated federal securities laws. If you are a shareholder of Xerox and would like additional information regarding this matter, please contact Lynda J. Grant at 212-292-4441 or lgrant@grantfirm.com. ATTORNEY ADVERTISING

