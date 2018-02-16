[February 15, 2018] New Portfolio of 3 GHz Sector Antennas with Improved Performance Now Available from KP Performance Antennas

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, a manufacturer of WISP antennas and accessories, announced today that it has released new high performance, 3 GHz sector antennas to its portfolio for use in WISP networks. KP's expanded line of 3 GHz sector antennas consists of four new models including the KP-3SX4-65 quad-port 18 dBi sector, the KP-3S3S-65SA which features two 3 GHz antennas in one radome, the KP-3DP65S-45 18 dBi Dual Polarized sector, and the KP-3DP120S-45 3 GHz sector which is specially designed for LTE applications. The unique design of these antennas mnimizes interference by utilizing a 65-degree gain pattern and ±45-degree slant dual polarization scheme. They are designed to provide high-gain and maximum coverage and feature improved front-to-back and pattern roll off that allows for higher spectral efficiency. These antennas operate in the popular frequency range of 3.3 GHz to 3.8 GHz and deliver VSWR from 1.5:1 to 1.7:1. "These new sector antennas are perfect for use on crowded towers where the same or overlapping frequencies are being used," explains Shane MacDonald, Senior Accounts Manager at KP Performance Antennas. "Additionally, the wide coverage design of the antennas reduces the overall tower space used, saving colocation costs for our customers." These new 3 GHz sector antennas are in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com. For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

For more information about this release, please contact: Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174 About KP Performance Antennas: With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics company. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-portfolio-of-3-ghz-sector-antennas-with-improved-performance-now-available-from-kp-performance-antennas-300599683.html SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]