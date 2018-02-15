[February 14, 2018] New NAVRISK VISION 2.0 Release

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DAVID Corporation, a California-based insurance software company, has announced the new NAVRISK VISION Release 2.0 program. The major release introduces significant new features to expand the return on use of the NAVRISK VISION program. Clients on earlier 1.X release levels are eligible for this release and new clients will be installed directly on the new program release level. "The new NAVRISK VISION Release 2.0 provides new usability improvements that streamline key task management, increase productivity and simplify functionality across all NAVRISK VISION platforms," said Michael Hamann, Vice President of Development. Program features include a new dynamic text editor, making it faster and easier to create, format, and produce letters, letter templates, notes and diaries for claims and occurrences; improved Payee and Vendor search functionality for payment processing as well as an expansion of Key Performance Indicators with year-to-year comparisons and significant visual improvements; Risk Tracking controls to expand the linkage with Claimant or Entity; screen level interface options for configuration help in effectively managng the screen real estate as well as user configurable fields for over 54 user screens. A new Healthcare-specific Occurrence/Incident program has been added. "The Ease of Use improvements in the new release are focused on achieving a 10% or greater user productivity benefit, which often equates to a $666 per user per month gain in user resource efficiency. Users want more options to refine, control and limit what is on their screen and to tailor their user experience for faster, more cost-effective use of our programs. Release 2.0 furthers our goals for providing the industry's most powerful, easiest to use, adaptable user interface," added President Mark Dorn. The new Release 2.0 programs continue DAVID's commitment to producing ever-improving risk and claims management software solutions.

ABOUT DAVID

DAVID Corporation specializes in risk, claims, and policy management solutions for the alternative risk market. We serve brokers, insurance carriers, risk pools, third party administrators (TPAs), self-insured companies and other organizations managing property and casualty risk. Founded in 1985, for more than three decades we help organizations run their operations more efficiently and better manage their total cost of risk outcomes. NAVRISK VISION Suite is a cloud-based risk, claim and policy management solution that leading insurance professionals use to reduce costs, improve productivity, and meet compliance requirements, by leveraging a powerful risk performance optimization platform. Learn More at www.davidcorp.com Media Contact:

Philip Ciaccio

Ph: (401) 207-2531

pciaccio@davidcorp.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-navrisk-vision-20-release-300598795.html SOURCE DAVID Corporation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]