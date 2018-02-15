[February 14, 2018] New York's Most Influential Parenting Experts Unveiled For Romio, The Soon-To-Launch App Connecting Users To The Most Experienced, Qualified Service Providers

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarik Sansal, founder and CEO of the soon-to-launch mobile platform Romio revealed today a group of New York's most influential parenting experts who will curate its roster of professional service providers in one of its most prominent categories. Beginning March 21st, Romio will connect users in the New York area to thousands of businesses and individual practitioners in categories such as Parenting, Pets, Fitness, Education, Lifestyle and Real Estate. Romio's panel of parenting experts – including nationally-renowned figures like Lyss Stern, Beth Feldman, Cherie Corso and Rebecca Dixon, among other influential voices - will allow users to go beyond simple word-of-mouth recommendations by identifying the service providers that they themselves trust most. The app is a busy parent's one-stop shop to schedule everything from babysitters, to house cleaners, to tutors and more, with the peace-of-mind that all options have been vetted extensively by experts. "Parenting services are one of the most important categories a company can offer, and we have taken many months to cultivate the most trusted experts in this field," said Sansal. "These are nationally recognized voices whose reputations, experience and intelligence go unmatched. Romio is not just an app to book extraordinary local services, we are a community and a network of the most qualified professionals who are helping us build an ecosystem of the most trusted collection of local service providers." "Our experts represent a huge cross-section of what it's like to be a parent in New York City," said Feldman. "The Romio experts have got you covered from birth to college and beyond. From hiring a sitter to finding a tutor for your child struggling in math, to helping you find a new place to live, these are the people in the know and connected to some of the most trusted service providers that parents are searching for on a daily basis." Included among Romio's Parenting Experts are: Lyss Stern: Founder and CEO of Divalysscious Moms. Divalysscious Moms is New York City's premier social network for fabulous moms (and moms-to-be) and their totally adorable babies. It brings moms and children together for unforgettable events encompassing fashion, fitness, entertainment and more. Lyss is a published author and a media correspondent on outlets including The Today Show, CNBC, and MSNBC. Beth Feldman: An entrepreneur and published author who has been a part of the parenting blog community for more than a decade. She is the co-founder of Beyond PR Group and the parenting blog Role Mommy and has been quoted by The New York Times, USA Today and has appeared on "Good Morning America," "The Insider," WPIX-TV, WCBS-TV, FOX5NY among others. Previously, Feldman served as Vice President of the CBS Communications Group. Cherie Corso: A warm and quick-witted entrepreneur and on-air parenting expert with a common-sense point of view. She is a published author and blogger about parenting, lifestyle, and family. Cherie is a contributor on Fox & Friends, GMA, the Today Show, and Dr OZ.

Rebecca Dixon: A super-connected mother of two and the General Manager of Mommybites. Mommybites is the go-to community for quality parenting resources and education producing in person events for new parents throughout the Big Apple. Denise Courter: The Founder of FiDi Families & a working mom of two kiddos. FiDi Families aims to keep the families in FiDi and lower Manhattan up to date on fun classes, community events, family-friendly activities, etc. Ruka Curate: The founder of Tiny Treasures NYC, A boutique agency staffing nannies, baby nurses and other service providers. With a database of more than 400 caregivers, Tiny Treasures NYC actively recruits for every family they meet, offering video interviews for candidates, especially the ones that live outside of the area. Cassin Duncan: A mother and the Chief Marketing Office of Czardom LLC, a networking group of over 20,000 publicists, journalists and media professionals. Czardom's mission is to nurture talent and connect the best in their field. Latham Thomas: A maternity lifestyle and wellness expert and the founder of Mama Glow. Latham's television appearances include The Dr. Oz Show, Fox News LIVE, Good Day NY, CBS News, NBC-LXTV, and Inside Edition. She has been featured in Fast Company, Black Enterprise, Essence, Fit Pregnancy, New York Daily News, New York Post, Time Out New York, Vogue.com, Whole Living, the cover of Experience Life magazine, and The New York Observer. Brianne Manz: A fashion showroom owner turned mom and parenting blogger and writer. She lives in NYC with her husband, three children and enjoys their fast paced city life. Her blog Stroller In The City boasts about city living, kids fashion and all things that are mommy. Manon Chevallerau: A well-networked postpartum doula for over 18 years. She provides guidance, support and a wealth of resources for pregnant and new parents in the NYC area. About Romio

Romio is a platform that allows users to find and book local services based on trusted recommendations by experts. Led by Tarik Sansal, Romio is a social movement to drive genuine prosperity for users of the platform, democratizing digital commerce in a peer-to-peer ecosystem while rewarding loyalty and credibility. The company was founded by Sansal, who previously started OnTargetJobs.com, a roll-up of niche recruitment sites. Before that, Sansal formed InvestorPosition.com, a digital destination focused on careers in investment management and banking. Sansal has the distinction of being the very first hire by investor John Moon for his emerging markets hedge fund, Moon Capital, which later became an investment arm of Oak Tree Capital. Sansal previously held positions with Yamaichi Bank, where he worked on its Asian Institutional Equities sales desk, and as a Wall Street research analyst at Sharpe Capital. He is a graduate from the University of Westminster in London. PR Contact:

Meir Sabbagh

SOURCE Romio

